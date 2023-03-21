Hogget prices up a further 20 cents a kilo

Suppliers of hoggets to the factories are benefiting from a further increase of up to 20 cents/kg for their supplies for this week as the increased market demand drives the trade forward.

The factories have increased their quotes to range 630-650 cents/kg as they struggle to get sufficient intake to meet consumer demand, which is being boosted by the Ramadam celebrations.

After a disappointing run of trade for February and early March, the current prices are coming closer to parity with what producers were being paid during the corresponding weeks last year.

Suppliers are reporting that up to 665-670 cents/kg is being paid by factories for the hoggets this week. Supplies to the factories are tight, and market demand strong, which is a perfectly tried and proven situation to benefit producers.

There is a good basis for some optimism among breeders for the direction of the trade over the coming weeks as the calendar slips towards Easter and the prospect for good demand both on the home and export markets.

There was a steady trade for the hoggets at Kilkenny Mart on Monday, where the prices being paid were broadly similar to last week for the entry of 520 head.

There was a top call of €165 for a pen of 20 hoggets weighing 73kg, while the highest return per kg went to a pen of ten weighing 55kg and sold for €157.

A lot of ten weighing 59 kg made €155, while a large pen of 46 weighing 58kg sold for €154 and nine in the lot weighing 54kg made €151.

Factory-type hoggets sold for up to €96 over.