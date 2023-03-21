'Another champion gone' - farming community pays tribute to former farm leader Con Scully

"He was the personification of everything that is good and right about Cork farmers and our world-renowned local dairy sector."
Con Scully, former president of ICMSA. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 12:36
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The farming community has paid tribute to former farm leader Con Scully. 

Mr Scully of Ardfield, Clonakilty, was president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association from June 1986 to September 1987.

The ICMSA noted with sadness the recent death of Mr Scully, praising his "ceaseless work" for family dairy farms. 

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said that he had met Mr Scully on numerous occasions through the years and was "always struck by the attitude of diplomacy and determination that was exerted". 

There was a real understanding of problems and possible solutions, Mr McCormack said.

Pictured at an ICMSA function at Innishannon House Hotel in honour of Con Scully for his work on the Milk Quota Appeals Tribunal for the past 30 years since was Tom Wilson, Eileen Calnan, Pat McCormack, Jodie and Con Scully, and John Comer. Picture: Denis Boyle
"He was incredibly insightful about the real nature of what had to be addressed and how to go about that," he said. 

"His work at the Milk Quota Appeals Tribunal was definitive and in many cases was the difference between individual farmers being able to keep going – it was that important. 

"If he was arguing your case then you had the best there was in your corner."

Committed and unswerving

Frank Allen, another ex-president of ICMSA who had worked closely with the hugely popular Clonakilty man, said that Mr Scully’s contributions were "always marked by an easy charm and real solidarity for fellow farm families facing problems".

"He was typical of those West Cork farmers in that while he was very engaging and easy-going, he was also absolutely committed and unswerving about doing what he thought was right – not that which was necessarily popular," Mr Allen said. 

Con Scully with his wife Jody and dog Kobe. Picture: Larry Cummins
"In 1986, there was a fodder crisis in the west after two desperately wet summers; Con Scully launched the farm solidarity fund that raised the money to get fodder from the east to the hard-pressed farms in the west. 

"He had that sense of 'meitheal' – the solidarity with other farmers and the duty to help."

Mr Scully served on the European Economic and Social Council for 12 years, and according to Mr Allen, "he brought the exact same qualities to that that he brought to everything he did". 

'Another champion gone'

Speaking for West Cork ICMSA, Eileen Calnan said that Mr Scully’s legacy was "both simple and incredibly important". 

"He was a West Cork man through and through; very proud of our farms, the technical excellence and ambition of our farmers, and absolutely versed in the set-up and strengths of the network of local co-ops that went under the 'Carbery' banner," Ms Calnan said. 

Picture: Larry Cummins
"He was the personification of everything that is good and right about Cork farmers and our world-renowned local dairy sector. 

"There’s another champion gone, and we won’t see his likes again," said Ms Calnan, who farms nearby outside Clonakilty.

