'Crisis state' of sheep sector the focus of meeting as farmers continue to push for support

Sheep farmers who are at their "wits' end" and are "just trying to keep going" will bring their concerns to a sector 'crisis meeting' in Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday night.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association sheep chair Sean McNamara has called for all those "who care about the future" of sheep farming to attend the event.

He told the Irish Examiner that a "good crowd" is expected as farmers continue to push for an emergency support package and an increase in the funding provided through the Sheep Improvement Scheme.

Crisis state

Mr McNamara described the sector as being "in crisis state", however, despite this, Government has been "very stubborn up to now" on bringing forward a support package.

Mr McNamara said that the ICSA is hopeful of movement on this soon, as "there will have to be something put in place" because "there is no making a living out of it now, there's no income out of it".

"The main thing is we're hoping to get a package from the minister and we're hoping to get the lamb price up for this year compared to last to a decent level and make a viable living for sheep farmers," Mr McNamara said, speaking ahead of Tuesday night's meeting.

The value of sheepmeat exports increased by 17% to total €476m during 2022 - but the ICSA said that sheep farmer profits "certainly haven’t gone up by 17%, in fact they have gone down by 81% to a margin of €7 per ewe, all while the cost of production has risen significantly".

Further protests not ruled out

Last month farmers protested in Dublin over the current income crisis, and Mr McNamara said that if aid is not brought forward soon, further protests will not be ruled out.

Minister of State Martin Heydon confirmed in recent weeks that the Department of Agriculture is currently examining potential supports it can put in place for sheep farmers in light of recent challenges facing the sector.

Market prices are a commercial matter between suppliers and buyers, Minister Heydon said, and while the Government has no role in determining commodity prices in the sheep sector, he recognises the "pressure sheep farmers are under as a result of the downturn in the markets over recent months".

The ICSA's meeting is taking place at the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, starting at 8pm.

Speakers on the evening include Oliver Crowe of C.C Agricultural Consultants who will discuss maximising payments under the new CAP, along with a Bord Bia representative to outline the market outlook and the promotion of Irish lamb.