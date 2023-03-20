Teagasc Dairy Breeding Week

Joe Patton, Teagasc's head of Dairy Knowledge is is one of the speakers lined up for Teagasc Dairy Week. Picture: O'Gorman Photography.

Mon, 20 Mar, 2023

Teagasc and ICBF are set to host a series of information events during ‘Dairy Breeding Week’, which runs until Friday, March 24.

The online and in-person events aim to provide timely reminders to farmers on important genetic and technical issues underpinning a successful dairy breeding season.

The Teagasc Let's Talk Dairy Webinar will take place at 10am on Thursday, March 23. Joe Patton, head of Dairy Knowledge Transfer, Teagasc, will speak about ‘Nutrition of the spring calving cow ahead of breeding.’

Thursday's lunchtime webinar, taking place at 1pm, will feature Dan O'Riordan, ICBF, who will offer tips on picking out teams of dairy and beef bulls to achieve your breeding goals.

Meanwhile, Bryan Kingston, from ICBF, will outline ‘Recording heat and AI serves and how to monitor performance during the breeding season’ for Friday’s lunchtime webinar.

A Teagasc and Tirlán Future Farm Programme Farm Walk will also take place at 11am on Friday, March 24, on the farm of Philip Donohoe, Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny. 

The topics to be covered include: 

  • Sexed semen and synchronisation programme; 
  • Selecting cows for dairy AI; 
  • Selecting the dairy bull team for herd; 
  • Selecting the beef team for herd. 

The speakers on the day are Kevin Brennan, Stuart Childs from Teagasc Dairy Specialist, Sandra Hayes, Teagasc and Tirlán Future Farm Programme Coordinator, Philip Donohoe, host farmer, and Joris Somers, Tirlán Veterinary Advisor.

On Thursday, March 23, at 7:30pm, another webinar hosted by Teagasc dairy specialist Stuart Childs will discuss how to meet future challenges by breeding better cows. The panel will include:

  • Donagh Berry – Teagasc Geneticist and Director of Vistamilk SFI Centre; 
  • Margaret Kelleher – ICBF Geneticist; and
  • Philip Donohoe – Dairy Farmer, Kilkenny. 

The topics up for discussion include: EBI – Breeding the cows of the future; Using data to make better breeding decisions to maximise herd performance; What EBI has delivered on farm and what it can do in the future?.

To register to attend any of the sessions, visit teagasc.ie/animals/dairy/events.

