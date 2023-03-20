Outlook for market returns 'still uncertain' as Dairygold confirms reduced milk price

Dairygold has confirmed a cut to its milk price for February supplies.

It has reduced its price paid to farmers by 6c per litre to 46c per litre, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and Vat.

In addition, the February early calving bonus of 2.1c per litre including Vat will be paid on milk supplied in February in accordance with milk quality criteria.

Therefore, milk supplied in February that qualifies for the early calving bonus will have a quoted milk price of 48.1c per litre.

The February milk price equates to an average February farm gate milk price of 55c per litre, based on average February milk solids, achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

The quoted milk price for February based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 50.2cpl.

Uncertainty

A Dairygold spokesperson said that dairy market prices have continued to weaken due to increased global milk supplies and reduced demand driven by inflationary pressures.

"The outlook for market returns is still uncertain but Dairygold will continue to maximise the returns from dairy ingredients to pay milk suppliers," the spokesperson said.

"The Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis."

Other processors that have announced a 6c per litre cut to the price for February milk are Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Group.

The Lakeland board decided to drop the co-op's milk price for February, as weaker dairy market conditions continue to have a serious effect on market returns.

In the Republic of Ireland, milk price is down by 6c per litre to 46.85c per litre, inclusive of Vat, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

In Northern Ireland, the milk price is down by 4p per litre to 38.5p per litre.

The February prices include a supplementary input support payment of 1.5c and 1.5p per litre.

Kerry Group's base price for February is 44c per litre including Vat at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The price for February milk is 48.23c per litre at EU standard constituents 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for February, the milk price return inclusive of Vat and bonuses is 50.66c per litre.