McConalogue urges commission to ensure 'robust commitments on environmental compliance' in trade deals

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has urged the European Commission to ensure "robust commitments on environmental compliance" are in place regarding the EU-Mercosur agreement and the ongoing discussions on the Australia agreement.

Speaking at the Agrifish Council this week, Mr McConalogue emphasised the importance of "ongoing transparency and clarity" regarding the impact of free trade agreements on the European agriculture sector.

Speaking in Brussels, he said: "I need to reiterate the importance to Ireland and to the EU of trade, which offers new market opportunities for our farmers.

"We must comply with World Trade Organisation [WTO] requirements and ensure balanced trading opportunities.

"However, we must have a clear line of sight on what the impacts are on the Irish agri-food sector, especially for our farm families."

'Tread carefully'

Mr McConalogue said that it is essential that there are "balanced agreements" in place, "which serve both our interests, for example in striking the right balance between the protection of sensitive products and securing increased market access for exported products".

"They must also ensure that there is a level playing field in relation to, for example, the environmental sustainability of production systems in the EU and in our trading partners," he continued.

"Irish farmers and the entire agri-food sector are playing a real leadership role when it comes to our climate, environment, and biodiversity.

"What we cannot have is a product that is being produced at lower environmental standards to those upheld by the world-class Irish farmers entering European markets. We need to tread carefully in this space."

Other issues

Speaking on Tuesday, the minister also said there is a "need to see how we will take forward the issues raised in the commission communication on fertiliser to seek medium and indeed a longer-term solution".

Also commenting on the discussions on the Nature Restoration Law proposal, Mr McConalogue stressed the "need for better data to assist in the assessment and implementation of the proposal".

"Ireland continues to assess the impact of this complex proposal nationally, however, there are potential significant challenges associated with it," he said.

"It is clear that it gives rise to many challenges from the perspectives of agriculture, forestry, and the marine, not least in the context of the need to ensure food security as well as protecting our farm families and supporting rural and coastal communities."