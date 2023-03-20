Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on the Irish Examiner digital Farming hub.
Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Try to keep high-producing stock on good quality grass swards once settled outdoors.

Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 08:04

Monday, March 20 - Sunday, March 26

All Stock

  • Try to keep high-producing stock on good quality grass swards once settled outdoors
  • Many have no Fertiliser applied yet this year, but most will be going out with it when temperatures rise and, hopefully, we get a drier spell.
  • Start planning for silage-remember earlier cuts provide better quality and will reduce concentrate requirements next winter.

Dairy

  • Driving total feed intake should be a priority to boost milk and fertility performance in fresh cows at grass or indoors.
  • Feeding fresh cows with the best quality forage you have on the farm and balancing with a sufficient volume of appropriate concentrates will drive performance. 
  • Recently calved cows need to be transitioned to grass, and allocations increased each day for a week before leaving them out between am and pm milking. This also applies to re-housed cows, due to wet conditions.

Sucklers

  • Continue to supplement suckled cows at grass with Magnesium to prevent Tetany – this can be done through bucket licks or by adding Magnesium to water.
  • Don’t force sucklers with young calves to graze the first round tightly, as it will depress intakes and may be detrimental to reproductive performance - that grass will still be there in the second round.
  • Watch recently turned-out calves to make sure they are drinking their mother out.

Growing Weanlings & Store Cattle

  • On grass, make sure that each animal is full and consuming adequate grass.
  • Where measuring grass, ensure that weanlings are eating a minimum of 2% of their body weight in dry matter. If stock are not achieving these intakes, supplementation may be necessary. Forcing recently turned-out weanlings to graze out swards very tight can be very stressful on these cattle and be counterproductive.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

More in this section

How's my lovely girls doing this morning? Online application systems open for young farmer supports 
Herd of Friesian cattle Extension for submitting excretion rate band and derogation applications
'Enough is enough' as further cuts to milk price are 'not sustainable' 'Enough is enough' as further cuts to milk price are 'not sustainable'
#Farming Columnist - Brian Reidy#Farming - Dairy#Farming - Beef and Sheep#Farming Columns
<p>The liming programme was secured by the minister as part of Budget 2023 with the aim of assisting farmers to deal with input costs and help them reduce the need for artificial fertilisers.</p>

€8m liming programme opens 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd