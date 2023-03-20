Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Try to keep high-producing stock on good quality grass swards once settled outdoors
- Many have no Fertiliser applied yet this year, but most will be going out with it when temperatures rise and, hopefully, we get a drier spell.
- Start planning for silage-remember earlier cuts provide better quality and will reduce concentrate requirements next winter.
- Driving total feed intake should be a priority to boost milk and fertility performance in fresh cows at grass or indoors.
- Feeding fresh cows with the best quality forage you have on the farm and balancing with a sufficient volume of appropriate concentrates will drive performance.
- Recently calved cows need to be transitioned to grass, and allocations increased each day for a week before leaving them out between am and pm milking. This also applies to re-housed cows, due to wet conditions.
- Continue to supplement suckled cows at grass with Magnesium to prevent Tetany – this can be done through bucket licks or by adding Magnesium to water.
- Don’t force sucklers with young calves to graze the first round tightly, as it will depress intakes and may be detrimental to reproductive performance - that grass will still be there in the second round.
- Watch recently turned-out calves to make sure they are drinking their mother out.
- On grass, make sure that each animal is full and consuming adequate grass.
- Where measuring grass, ensure that weanlings are eating a minimum of 2% of their body weight in dry matter. If stock are not achieving these intakes, supplementation may be necessary. Forcing recently turned-out weanlings to graze out swards very tight can be very stressful on these cattle and be counterproductive.