Turnout to grass for weanlings and replacements

Dairy and suckler herds will be hoping to turn out weanlings to grass as soon as possible - some out of necessity due to an ever-dwindling reserve of fodder.

Managing these weanlings should be determined by their current weight, sex, future purpose on the farm and target markets.

Animal performance should be achieved in young stock by design where we achieve target gains through targeted nutrition and management strategies. Regardless of weather and forage/grass quality, we must keep young stock growing at a steady and age-appropriate rate.

Monitoring grazing performance

At turn out, the most important thing to monitor is grass intake and Rumen fill. Poor intakes of grass should be supplemented with appropriate forage or concentrates, depending on access and convenience. Most won’t do this due to large groups and stock being on outside farms etc.

Look at easier ways of keeping performance up, such as feed blocks or dividing smaller stock and just feeding them meal until they are closer to target weights.

Don’t force weanlings to graze the first round too tight, particularly in wetter conditions, where Dry Matters are lower, and grass may be soiled.

Bullocks or heifers for finishing at 20-24 months next winter

Good quality grass supply throughout the grazing season is essential for these animals to achieve optimum frame growth. This efficient frame growth will allow you to finish them faster once they have been housed next winter.

Grazing swards being offered to these young stock should be of excellent quality, and this will only be achieved where they get a regular move to fresh and clean grass.

Set stocking will be detrimental to animal performance and reduce the amount of grass grown and utilised per hectare. A good rotation of fresh grass will mean these stock put on more weight each day and can be sold earlier for slaughter or achieve heavier weight for age at sale.

Young bulls for finishing next autumn at 16 to 20 months

Before putting young bulls out, you need to establish what weight they currently are. Are some bulls so advanced that they would be better off remaining indoors for an intensive feeding and sooner slaughter?

Establish what markets may be there for these cattle at finish. Establish what carcass weight and confirmation are required and also what the maximum age limit is. The answers to these questions will help you to set goals for the bulls.

These 2022 spring-born animals are currently 12-14 months old, and if you intend on killing them at a younger age, then increased meal feeding needs to commence soon.

Is feeding heavy bulls meal at grass going to represent a danger to your own safety, are you set up well enough to do this? Can you achieve optimum performance from bulls if they are outside?

For those being killed for the autumn at an older age, then quality grass can achieve high gains and approximately 100 to 120 days before target, finish meal will need to be introduced either on grass or as an indoor diet.

Replacement heifers

The breeding season for spring dairy and beef herds will start in early April, so keeping these heifers in a positive energy status over the coming weeks to achieve high conception rates is essential.

Heifers you intend to calve down next spring should currently be very close to your target breeding size and weight. More emphasis must be put on size rather than just looking at their weight.

They need be of 85-90% of the weight and within two inches of the shoulder of a mature cow at calving. To achieve this, the heifers must grow steadily every day of their life to be on target at both breeding and calving. Provide mineral supplementation to aid conception for these breeding stock at grass.

Don’t discount the option of keeping heifers indoors on a consistent diet and breeding them before turnout. Some are considering this, particularly if they intend to use sexed semen. Variable intakes and weather conditions make it harder to put both cows and heifers in-calf.

Younger or underweight animals

Unfortunately, not all animals being turned out are at the desired weight or height. This may be due to illness as calves, heifers’ calves are generally smaller and those born later in the calving season won’t have age on their side.

These cattle will respond very well to supplementation at grass and will help them to catch up to the target group. Younger animals are more efficient converters of concentrates.

If these animals don’t fit into your target market or go in calf with their comrades, then they will either achieve a disappointing market value or calf out of sync with their herd mates. Addressing size and performance issues in younger animals at grass with some meal is much more efficient and safer than feeding older stock later in the year to play catch up.