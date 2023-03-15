€8m liming programme opens 

The €8m National Liming Programme 2023 has opened.

For participating farmers, the measure will provide €16 per tonne of calcium ground limestone or magnesium ground limestone applied.

Speaking on Wednesday as he launched the programme, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that soil fertility is the "foundation of a profitable and sustainable farm".

"As part of our response to the price increases in input costs, I am delighted to launch this programme which will help offset part of the expense of using lime," Mr McConalogue said.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue

"Lime is an important component of achieving balanced soil health, improving nutrient use efficiency and thereby reducing the requirements of chemical fertilisers and contributing to both climate and water targets.

"By having a balanced soil pH, we will reduce the need for artificial fertilisers which is good for the environment and good for the farmer’s pocket."

Up to 57% of soils require lime

The liming programme was secured by the minister as part of Budget 2023 with the aim of assisting farmers to deal with input costs and help them reduce the need for artificial fertilisers.

High annual rainfall along with crop and livestock production can remove lime from soils.

Results from the Teagasc soil fertility report in 2022 indicate that while soil fertility nationally has improved, it is still estimated that up to 57% of soils require lime.

With overall increases in input costs over the last year, the programme aims to ensure that the price of lime is not an impediment to its purchase and application, where soil analysis reports indicate that lime is required.

"This is an innovative programme which will provide a financial contribution to participating farmers of €16 per tonne of calcium ground limestone or magnesium ground limestone applied," Mr McConalogue said.

"Teagasc trial work shows that liming not only increases soil microbial activity but can also unlock soil phosphorous and potassium.

"Research has also indicated that increasing soil pH to optimum levels leads to a significant reduction in nitrous oxide emissions while simultaneously increasing grass and other crop yields.

"Reducing our fertiliser use by ensuring correct PH in our soils is positive both from a climate and water perspective, but also makes sound economic sense for farmers."

Farmers can apply for the programme online by the closing date of April 20.