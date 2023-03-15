Online application systems open for young farmer supports 

Being the first year of the CAP Strategic Plan, a range of new schemes are being introduced over a relatively short time period. 
Online application systems open for young farmer supports 

The schemes provide key services to farmers adjusting their farming business and providing for support for generational renewal.

Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 10:58
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Applications can now be made for entitlement transfers and young farmer supports.

Online systems for transferring payment entitlements, applying to the National Reserve (young farmer and new entrant) and Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF) are open.

The Department of Agriculture, in making the announcement, said that this builds on the opening of systems for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and other area-based schemes applications on February 28, and provides key services to farmers adjusting their farming business and providing for support for generational renewal. 

First year of new CAP

Being the first year of the CAP Strategic Plan, a range of new schemes are being introduced over a relatively short time period. 

The department has said that it is important that farmers and advisors are aware of some important planned delivery dates, including:

  • The closing date for transfers of payment entitlements, applications to the National Reserve, CISYF, and BISS applications, which will be midnight on Monday, May 29;
  • The dates for payments for CISYF and other schemes, which are expected to commence in December 2023.

The department said it will have a number of specific supports in place for 2023 for farmers and advisors in completing these applications.

These include a series of public webinars taking place over the month of March, and in-person information sessions and farmer clinics that will take place throughout the country from the end of March to mid-May.

The department is urging farmers to engage with the application process as early as possible, rather than waiting until nearer the closing date.

ACRES

Earlier this month, the department also confirmed that all valid applications submitted for the new agri-environmental scheme - ACRES - would be accepted in 2023.

There were more than 46,000 applicants, with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue saying that farmers have shown "their desire to enhance the environmental sustainability of their enterprises".

Read More

Extension for submitting excretion rate band and derogation applications

More in this section

'Enough is enough' as further cuts to milk price are 'not sustainable' 'Enough is enough' as further cuts to milk price are 'not sustainable'
'No justification' for fertiliser price difference north and south as IFA warns of €250m cost to farmers 'No justification' for fertiliser price difference north and south as IFA warns of €250m cost to farmers
Freshly processed milk Kerry Group is second processor to confirm cut to February milk price
#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that he is conscious that due to the new banding rules, some farmers may find that their nitrogen excretion rates will result in an increase to the overall farm organic nitrogen stocking rate.</p>

Extension for submitting excretion rate band and derogation applications

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd