Kieran Coughlan: Pinning your colours to the mast for nitrates banding

There will be plenty of flags flying over the weekend with the green white and orange flying high but the ball is squarely in the dairy farmers court when it comes to pinning their colours to the mast for nitrates banding.

The deadline for farmers to choose which nitrates band they intend on applying for year 2023 for their herd is fast approaching. The band they choose is based on the herd average milk yield in kilogrammes of milk produced and can for this year only be related to one of three reference options, being a) the historical three-year average for 2020-2022, b) year 2022 only or c) year 2023 intended supply.

There are three bands the farmer’s dairy herd may fit into. Band 1 herd average milk yield less than or equal to 4,500 kgs per cow. Band 2 covers average milk yield between 4,501kg and 6,500kg. Band 3 covers average milk yield north of 6,501kg.

Three potential bands

As such, there are three potential bands into which the farmer milk supply might fit into and three ways in deciding the reference options.

For some farmers, the decision will be straightforward — a supplier whose cows have been supplying an average of 5,500kgs of milk for years 2020, 2021, 2022 and who intend on supplying 5,500kgs of milk per cow for 2023 will fit squarely into Band 2.

They can choose to either elect Band 2 based on their historic three-year average, their results for year 2022 or their intended supply for 2023.

In all three instances, Band 2 is the outcome. Similarly, a farmer supplying more than 6,500kgs of milk and intending on supplying more than 6,500kgs of milk for 2023 will select Band 3 and can do so based on any of the three reference points.

Farmers selecting Band 3 may need to reduce their stocking rate as cows in this band are deemed to produce 15% more nitrogen than cows in Band 2.

Band 1 cows <=4,500kg/cow nitrogen production 80kg/N/cow/yr

Band 2 cows 4,501-6,500kg/cow nitrogen production 92kg/N/cow/yr

Band 3 cows >6,501kg nitrogen production 106kg/N/cow/yr

Farmers are restricted on the total amount of nitrogen produced by animals on their holding. Some farmers who are marginally above the 6,500kg average milk supply may wish to elect to reduce their production in order that they are allowed carried more stock.

This is not to be confused with a farmer increasing stock but rather carrying more than what they would be allowed under the new rules mainly affecting herds with higher production cows.

Each farmer will have to choose for themselves whether they wish to max out production (say picking Band 3) but as a result be able to carry less stock, or alternatively go for mid-production cows, which will allow for relatively higher stocking rate.

As a rule of thumb, where cows are producing more than 7,000kgs of milk then seeking to reduce production in year 2023 in order to be able to carry a higher stocking rate might not make financial sense.

On the other hand, those that are marginally above 6,500kgs would be best off reducing production below that level in order to be able to carry maximum stock, assuming stock numbers will otherwise be impinged by the change in the deemed nitrogen produced.

On the latter point, say a farmer with 50 hectares is producing 6,600kgs of milk on average and is milking 60 cows — for that particular individual there is no need to aim to reduce production as the stocking rate is sufficiently low enough to cater for the deemed increase in nitrogen. (60 cows x 106kg = 6360kg/50ha= 127kg/ha, which is below the maximum of 170kg/ha.

Most dairy farms are well stocked, meaning electing for Band 3 will mean a reduction in the number of stock allowed.

Maximum level of nitrogen

The starting point for farmers is firstly to understand what is their maximum level of nitrogen for 2023 based on the land they are farming and whether they wish to opt in or stay outside of derogation, while also factoring in any capacity to export slurry.

Some farmers will not be able to opt into derogation where more than 20% of their holding is in tillage. Putting the brakes on production either through limiting average output of milk per cow or by limiting the number of cows will in either instance affect farm profitability.

Knowing which is the better option is a farm-specific decision based on a host of factors. Dairy farmers should make sure they mark their card if they have not already done so to pick which band they wish to be considered under which ultimately can have an effect on their stocking rate.

Farmers who do not confirm their 2023 band for their herd by March 31 will be defaulted into the highest band until such time as the farmer submits appropriate information to the department.

Farmers can elect which band they are choosing by either logging into their ICBF account, select their cow band and submit to DAFM or alternatively provide the Department of Agriculture with a completed Milk Purchaser Statement (for completion by you and your milk purchaser) and supporting documentation to the Nitrate and Biodiversity Division, Johnstown Castle, Wexford.