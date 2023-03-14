Beef prices up 5c/kg as farmers foil attempts to dampen market

After three weeks of the factories threatening to pull back beef prices, the 'steady and firm trade' this week shows that producers are regaining control.

Prices being quoted for most of the categories are showing a gain of up to five cents a kilo this week as the demand for stock at the factories remains strong, and producers resist any attempt to lower their returns.

The intake last week was down 3,500 head on the same week last year, which has further undermined any prospect of the processors being in a sufficiently strong position to ease back on prices.

"The attempt by the processors to pull prices seems to have been only a ploy to cool the trade", explained one source this week.

"They knew that they were not going to get sufficient cattle at the lower offerings, but they used the threat of pulling price to put the brakes on any further upward movement because they are always fearful of prices getting out of their control at this time of the year."

It is a balancing act by the processors to get sufficient cattle to fill the orders while keeping control of the prices. They know that numbers are likely to tighten over the coming weeks, and there is only one way that the prices will go when the producers control the supply.

Steers are being quoted on a base of 520 cents/kg this week. Some producers are getting 525 cents/kg base, but the processors are trying to keep the volume of cattle coming in at the higher price down as much as possible.

The pattern is similar for the heifers. They are being quoted on a base of 525 cents a kilo, and up to 530 cents a kilo is being paid for larger lots and regular supplies, while the agents are under instructions against allowing it to become the norm on the ground for as long as possible.

The trade for cows continues to make slight gains on strong demand, with the intake now levelling off at parity with the same weeks last year.

The well-finished R-grade cows are making 500 cents/kg this week at the factories, and some deals are being reported at 510 cents/kg, so strong is the demand for numbers.

It is a clear indication of what consumers are buying that the margin between cow beef and prime heifer beef has narrowed to its present level of 20-25 cents/kg, which by historical pattern is very tight.

Total supply for last week was 35,674 head compared to 39,114 head for the corresponding week in 2022. The drop in supply was reflected across all categories. The intake included 12,026 steers, 9,613 heifers, 7,528 cows and 1,999 young bulls.

Compared to the same week last year, steers were down by 11 per cent, heifers back by seven per cent, and cows lower by five per cent.

Looking at the overall intake for the first ten weeks of 2023, the total supplied is lower by almost nine per cent.