Extension for submitting excretion rate band and derogation applications

The Department of Agriculture has announced a two-week extension to the deadline for submitting dairy excretion rate bands and nitrates derogation applications for 2023.

Farmers now have until March 31 to submit their rate band, and until noon on April 14 to submit their derogation application.

"Being the first year that dairy farmers are requested to confirm their nitrogen excretion rate band for their dairy herd, and after recent engagement with farmers, milk co-ops, and advisors, I have agreed to the extension to facilitate all stakeholders to effectively engage with this new measure," Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said on Tuesday afternoon.

Banding portal

According to the department, almost 8,000 farmers have already recorded their choice on the banding portal.

The nitrates banding portal on the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) website is open to all dairy farmers. Provided the farmer has given permission for a co-op to share their milk purchaser data with the ICBF, farmers are encouraged to submit their associated nitrogen excretion rate band for 2023 through ICBF.

The department said that for the small cohort of farmers who have not consented to share their data with ICBF, this extension should also allow the necessary time for farmers to contact and engage with their milk purchasers in completing the required paper return to the department.

This form is available to download from the department’s website.

The deadline for all dairy farmers to submit information for the department to validate a farmer's excretion rate band is now extended to March 31.

"I am conscious that due to the new banding rules, some farmers may find that their nitrogen excretion rates will result in an increase to the overall farm organic nitrogen stocking rate," Mr McConalogue continued.

"In some cases, farmers may need to submit a nitrates derogation application and adhere to the terms and conditions to allow them farm at a stocking rate up to 250kg organic nitrogen per hectare for 2023.

"Therefore, I am extending the deadline for receipt of a 2023 nitrates derogation application to April 14."

Farmers who applied for a nitrates derogation in 2022 are also reminded that they must submit 2022 fertiliser accounts by the revised closing date of April 14.