'Enough is enough' as further cuts to milk price are 'not sustainable'

"While we all expected a correction in the market, the cuts made by processors are record-breaking for all the wrong reasons."
The "knee-jerk reaction" of co-ops to a global correction in commodity prices "is vastly different to the way they have managed fertiliser prices", IFA dairy chair Stephen Arthur has said.

Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 14:26
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Further cuts to milk prices are "not sustainable", with the Irish Farmers' Association saying that the price being paid to farmers for February supplies is "disappointing". 

Mr Arthur was reacting to Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Group both confirming a 6c per litre drop in milk price for February. Both processors also cut their prices by 6c for January milk.

Peak milk production

While global urea fertiliser prices have fallen, "the co-ops have been more reluctant to pass this on, but they have no problem in cutting milk price", Mr Arthur said. 

"As we approach peak milk production, we need a sustainable milk price. Further cuts cannot be carried considering higher input costs.

"Global markets would indicate that markets have stabilised in the past month. When the global market was heating up, the rise in milk price was far more gradual, but now as things cool down, the price cuts are immediate and stark."

A 6c per litre cut represents a loss in excess of €40,000 for the average dairy farmer and this is the second cut this year, Mr Arthur said.

"While we all expected a correction in the market, the cuts made by processors are record-breaking for all the wrong reasons," he added. 

"Enough is enough." 

