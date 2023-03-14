'No justification' for fertiliser price difference north and south as IFA warns of €250m cost to farmers

Analysis carried out by the Irish Farmers' Association has found that the price differential for fertiliser between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland could cost farmers €250m in 2023.

Fertiliser from Northern Ireland has been delivered to farmers in Co Wexford on Tuesday as part of the IFA’s campaign highlighting the price differential between the product in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

It was distributed to farmers from a farmyard in Enniscorthy.

'Unacceptable'

IFA president Tim Cullinan said the cost of this order of CAN, if purchased locally, would have been nearly 30% higher, based on recent quotes.

"It’s unacceptable for co-ops and merchants to keep fertiliser prices at inflated levels," he said.

"There is no justification for this price differential as all the fertiliser used on the island is coming from the same sources.

"There was huge frustration at our national council meeting last week. Farmers need fertiliser and they feel they are being held over a barrel by the fertiliser industry."

IFA grain chairman Kieran McEvoy said that windfall profits of up to €250 per tonne were made on fertiliser last year.

"Farmers cannot afford for this to happen again this year. Fertiliser prices internationally have fallen massively over the last couple of months but Irish farmers are not benefitting," Mr McEvoy said.

"The tillage sector, in particular, is a priority as farmers are buying fertiliser and spreading for their 2023 crops at the moment."

Reductions need to be passed back immediately

IFA farm business chairwoman Rose Mary McDonagh added that while the tillage sector is being hit with these exorbitant prices at this moment, many beef, sheep, and dairy farmers will be looking to purchase fertiliser in the next two weeks for grazing and silage.

"With margins looking very tight in these sectors for 2023, it is vital that all farmers see the large price reductions passed back immediately," Ms McDonagh said.