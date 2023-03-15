€18k to €20k expected for 42-acre land parcel in West Waterford

The grassland holding is suitable for all types of farming, according to the selling agent Denis Collins
€18k to €20k expected for 42-acre land parcel in West Waterford

Some of the prime agricultural land in a sought-after part of the world.

Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 07:04
Conor Power

New to the market with Fermoy-based auctioneers Collins O’Meara is a 42-acre holding in the townland of Crossford, 2.5km from the historic seaside village of Ardmore and 11km from Youghal. The county town of Dungarvan is 19km away.

This is prime agricultural land in a sought-after part of the world – as much for its rich pastures as for its stunning beauty and heritage.

The grassland holding is suitable for all types of farming, according to the selling agent Denis Collins.

There is excellent public road frontage with dual access points and the property contains a concrete farmyard with a good collection of outbuildings. 

The outbuildings on the 42-acre farm for sale at Crossford, Ardmore, Co. Waterford.
The outbuildings on the 42-acre farm for sale at Crossford, Ardmore, Co. Waterford.

These include a three-column hay shed with twin lean-to sheds, including 24 cubicles, covered silage pit and loose-bed calf shed. There is a second three-column hay shed with twin lean-to structures including 48 cubicles. In addition, there is an open slurry pit, a disused milking parlour and a silage pit.

Even though the property is on the market little more than a week, interest has been strong so far.

“There have been a good few enquires on it,” says Denis. “I’d expect it to sell well... it’s hard to get land around Ardmore.”

In line with the strong demand seen in this area in recent years, the price expectation is between €18,000 and €20,000 per acre.

Read More

36-acre East Cork holding already under offer after one week

More in this section

'Enough is enough' as further cuts to milk price are 'not sustainable' 'Enough is enough' as further cuts to milk price are 'not sustainable'
'No justification' for fertiliser price difference north and south as IFA warns of €250m cost to farmers 'No justification' for fertiliser price difference north and south as IFA warns of €250m cost to farmers
Freshly processed milk Kerry Group is second processor to confirm cut to February milk price
#Farming - PropertyPlace: WaterfordOrganisation: Collins O’Meara
<p>Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that he is conscious that due to the new banding rules, some farmers may find that their nitrogen excretion rates will result in an increase to the overall farm organic nitrogen stocking rate.</p>

Extension for submitting excretion rate band and derogation applications

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd