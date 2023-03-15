€18k to €20k expected for 42-acre land parcel in West Waterford

New to the market with Fermoy-based auctioneers Collins O’Meara is a 42-acre holding in the townland of Crossford, 2.5km from the historic seaside village of Ardmore and 11km from Youghal. The county town of Dungarvan is 19km away.

This is prime agricultural land in a sought-after part of the world – as much for its rich pastures as for its stunning beauty and heritage.