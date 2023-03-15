€18k to €20k expected for 42-acre land parcel in West Waterford

New to the market with Fermoy-based auctioneers Collins O’Meara is a 42-acre holding in the townland of Crossford, 2.5km from the historic seaside village of Ardmore and 11km from Youghal. The county town of Dungarvan is 19km away.
This is prime agricultural land in a sought-after part of the world – as much for its rich pastures as for its stunning beauty and heritage.
The grassland holding is suitable for all types of farming, according to the selling agent Denis Collins.
There is excellent public road frontage with dual access points and the property contains a concrete farmyard with a good collection of outbuildings.
These include a three-column hay shed with twin lean-to sheds, including 24 cubicles, covered silage pit and loose-bed calf shed. There is a second three-column hay shed with twin lean-to structures including 48 cubicles. In addition, there is an open slurry pit, a disused milking parlour and a silage pit.
Even though the property is on the market little more than a week, interest has been strong so far.
“There have been a good few enquires on it,” says Denis. “I’d expect it to sell well... it’s hard to get land around Ardmore.”
In line with the strong demand seen in this area in recent years, the price expectation is between €18,000 and €20,000 per acre.