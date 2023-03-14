Kerry Group is second processor to confirm cut to February milk price

It has announced a 6c cut reduction to its milk price for February supplies.
Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 11:40
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Kerry Group is the latest processor to announce a 6c per litre cut to its milk price for February supplies.

The base price for February is 44c per litre including Vat at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat. The base price for January milk was 50c per litre, having dropped also by 6c the month before.

The price for February milk is 48.23c per litre at EU standard constituents 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for February, the milk price return inclusive of Vat and bonuses is 50.66c per litre.

Lakeland price

On Monday, Lakeland Dairies confirmed that for the second month in a row, it has reduced its milk price by 6c.

A spokesperson confirmed that the Lakeland board has decided to drop the co-op's milk price for February, as weaker dairy market conditions continue to have a serious effect on market returns.

In the Republic of Ireland, milk price is down by 6c per litre to 46.85c per litre, inclusive of Vat, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

In Northern Ireland, the milk price is down by 4p per litre to 38.5p per litre.

The February prices include a supplementary input support payment of 1.5c and 1.5p per litre.

Weaker conditions 

While markets firmed somewhat over the past month, this has come from a low-level base of current prices, a Lakeland spokesperson said.

"Generally weaker conditions have continued due to higher global milk supplies and fluctuating demand from dairy buyers," the spokesperson commented.

"This is against a backdrop of economic uncertainty with ongoing inflationary pressures impacting consumer, trade and manufacturing requirements for dairy products and ingredients.

"Overall outcomes remain unpredictable and there is continuing variability which will remain a feature of global markets for the immediate period ahead."

The spokesperson added that Lakeland will "seek constantly to maximise returns for milk suppliers and will pay as competitive a milk price as possible" in line with market conditions.

