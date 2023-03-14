Co-ops urged to 'steady the ship' as farmers suffer 'hammer blow' 

Co-op boards are being urged to "steady the ship" on milk price as the "income hammer blow" being experienced by farmers is unsustainable.

President of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association Pat McCormack has said that the cuts in milk price announced since the start of the year are "absolutely horrendous".

On Monday, Lakeland Dairies confirmed that it has reduced its milk price by 6c per litre for February supplies.

A spokesperson confirmed on Monday that the Lakeland board has decided to drop its milk price for February, as weaker dairy market conditions continue to have a serious effect on market returns.

In the Republic of Ireland, milk price is down by 6c per litre to 46.85c per litre, inclusive of Vat, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

In Northern Ireland, the milk price is down by 4p per litre to 38.5p per litre.

The February prices include a supplementary input support payment of 1.5c and 1.5p per litre.

Lakeland is the first of the processors to announce its price for February milk supplies.

Last month, it announced that its price in the Republic of Ireland for January supplies was also reduced by 6c per litre to 52.85c per litre.

The other processors followed suit with their announcements for January supplies, which saw prices drop upwards of 4c per litre.

The ICMSA estimates that for a farmer supplying 400,000 litres to Lakeland, "the drop in revenue for 2023 will be of the order of €48,000".

'Savage cut'

Mr McCormack noted that this "latest savage cut in milk price" came against a background of continuing food inflation at national and EU level with milk, butter and cheese all continuing to rise at retail level.

"If the consumers across the EU and UK are still paying more for food - including milk, butter and cheese - and with the bulk of Irish dairy exports going to the EU and UK, exactly how do we arrive at cuts in the prices paid to the farmers?" Mr McCormack said.

While farmers understand the dynamics and challenges of the marketplace, Mr McCormack said, the "contrast between the still rising prices paid by consumers and the falling price paid to the farmer means that hard questions need to be asked and answered".

"Everyone must remember that input costs have not come back to realistic levels, with particularly Irish fertiliser prices way out of kilter with the EU. Electricity and energy prices are still at unacceptably high levels for small businesses like farmers and interest rates continue to increase," he said.

"We are only two months into 2023 but the challenges are building, and it is essential that co-op boards put in place an immediate strategy to bring farm input costs, such as feed and fertiliser, back to realistic levels.

"The co-op boards must demand and get margins from a marketplace which continues to experience inflation, and they must translate the reduction in energy costs that larger businesses are getting – specifically on the gas used for milk processing – into savings that allow them to protect farmer milk price from these kind of savage cuts".