Work underway to accurately track fertiliser emissions

Participants from ten member countries of the Global Research Alliance (GRA) attended a meeting hosted by the Agricultural Climate Research Centre in Teagasc, to plan a new flagship project to develop context-specific emissions factors for nitrogen fertilisers.

The results will improve international greenhouse gas inventories and identify practices for farmers to reduce emissions.

Emissions from fertiliser applications can vary significantly depending on how, where and when it is used.

Modifying farm systems and making changes to management practices, such as fertiliser type, timing, amount, rate and location of fertiliser application, has been shown to dramatically influence the amount of N2O being emitted.

Marta Alfaro from Chile explained that the goal of the project is to encourage global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from nitrogenous fertiliser by enabling its usage to be more accurately reflected in national-level greenhouse gas accounting, and to optimise nitrogen use efficiency in croplands and grasslands.

Tony van der Weerden from AgResearch New Zealand highlighted that quantifying the emissions from applying nitrogenous fertilisers in different situations in national inventories is a significant challenge for many countries.

The results will greatly help in improving national greenhouse gas inventories around the world and identify practices for farmers to reduce emissions.

In Ireland and New Zealand, research funding from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in Ireland and the Ministry of Primary Industries in New Zealand has been secured to build an international database to support greenhouse gas modelling for grassland soils.

Karl Richards,from Teagasc, explained that these exciting international projects are important ongoing research activities in the Teagasc Agricultural Climate Research Centre to help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from farms in Ireland and internationally.