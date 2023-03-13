Lakeland milk price drops by 6c per litre

Lakeland is the first co-op to announce its price for February milk supplies. 
Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 14:05
Kathleen O'Sullivan

For the second month in a row, Lakeland Dairies has reduced its milk price by 6c.

A spokesperson confirmed on Monday that the Lakeland board has decided to drop the co-ops milk price for February, as weaker dairy market conditions continue to have a serious effect on market returns.

In the Republic of Ireland, milk price is down by 6c per litre to 46.85c per litre, inclusive of Vat, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

In Northern Ireland, the milk price is down by 4p per litre to 38.5p per litre. 

The February prices include a supplementary input support payment of 1.5c and 1.5p per litre.

Weaker conditions

While markets firmed somewhat over the past month, this has come from a low-level base of current prices, a Lakeland spokesperson said.

"Generally weaker conditions have continued due to higher global milk supplies and fluctuating demand from dairy buyers," the spokesperson commented.

"This is against a backdrop of economic uncertainty with ongoing inflationary pressures impacting consumer, trade and manufacturing requirements for dairy products and ingredients. 

"Overall outcomes remain unpredictable and there is continuing variability which will remain a feature of global markets for the immediate period ahead."

The spokesperson added that Lakeland will "seek constantly to maximise returns for milk suppliers and will pay as competitive a milk price as possible" in line with market conditions.

January milk price 

Lakeland is the first of the processors to announce its price for February milk supplies.

Last month, it announced that its price in the Republic of Ireland for January supplies was also reduced by 6c per litre to 52.85c per litre.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland had reduced the milk price by 5p per litre to 42.5p per litre.

The markets started turning towards the end of 2022 and have weakened very significantly in recent months with growth in global milk supplies continuing, a Lakeland spokesperson had said. 

The other processors followed suit with their announcements for January supplies, which saw prices drop upwards of 4c per litre. 

#Farming - Dairy
<p>Despite a long tradition of wool produce in Ireland, the wool sector has been "significantly underappreciated and undervalued" in recent times.</p>

Current state of wool sector 'a clear sign of policies not working'

READ NOW
Farming
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

