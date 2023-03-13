Paula Hynes: 'Granny', our lovely 13-year-old Jersey cow calves

It has been an incredibly colourful week here on the farm with the arrival of some beautiful new calves, but the real highlight has been that 'Granny', our 13-year-old jersey, finally gave birth.

Granny is one of an original trio Pete and I bought back a few years ago when we were first starting out.

I remember at the time, I had to go and borrow the money to buy the three pedigree Jersey heifers. Sadly, she is the last of the gang remaining, and she has just had a beautiful heifer calf by Avonlea Chocochip. Weighing a healthy 25kg, the calf is small but mighty, and perfect in every way, with a little white tip on her tail.

It was a huge relief to have her calved; being an older cow, we were on hand to give her bottles of calcium. So we are delighted she waited to calve while we were around the yard. We were watching her like a hawk so we wouldn’t miss it!

Rathard Kiki also calved this week to Avonlea Chocochip, a second lactation jersey who is also the dam of Rathard Kasey, who was the colour breed champion at the National Championships in 2022.

Like Kasey, this year's calf is small - I'm not joking when I say the little lady only weighed 19.5kg but straight away guzzled down two litres of colostrum. She is so small that I had to get a dog jacket for her to keep her warm and cosy.

Fingers crossed, this little lady will grow as fast as her sister and follow in her footsteps and be part of the 2023 show team!

More Charolais calves hit the ground, and let me tell you, they certainly did not disappoint.

We had everything from ginger to strawberry to steel grey to stunning white ones with the most gorgeous blue eyes. The array of colours in the calf pens is a beautiful sight to behold.

A challenge for the girls

As you can imagine, the three girls have all picked out a favourite, so we decided they can all choose a heifer to keep and rear it on 'til the autumn.

Becky was the last one this time to choose one as she was away for the week in Poland on her school trip. They visited Krakow for five days, and did a tour of the town, went to the Auschwitz Memorial Museum and explored the salt mines, which were 135ft underground.

They had many activities organised as well, such as bowling, a quiz night, an underground disco and they also even visited a water park. The only complaint I heard was about the food, it was fairly bad in their accommodation.

From what I was told, there was popcorn in a bowl of soup, so after that, I didn’t enquire any further, but they managed to find a McDonald's and a KFC, which kept them going for the week.

She was exhausted when she got home; she had to be collected at 4 am, which tied in grand with checking the ladies in the calving pens, but she really enjoyed the week and it was good for her to go away for a break with her friends and do something different to farming.

Chloe also managed to get away for a night to a concert in Dublin, so she had a mini break from the calf shed.

It's vital for the girls to get a break away from the farm during the busy season because, to be fair to them, they are extremely hands-on and we would be lost without them. Georgie, meanwhile, had Sunday off and headed to Fota wildlife park with friends of ours. I'm counting down the days to our own few days off in April.

We took 12 in-calf cows to the mart this week, all due to calve mid-April. I hate selling cows, but we milk 180 cows and don’t want to expand any further I suppose we ended up in a fortunate position that we had surplus cows to sell. It's a welcome financial boost, and we wish the new owners success with their purchases.

We also took the opportunity to reseed 10 acres; we decided to take advantage of the fine weather, and with a huge effort by Pete, the contractor and Goldcrop, we managed to get it done and dusted before the rain came. Setting at a 15kg per acre rate, the grass seed mix included tetraploids and 1.5kg clover.

While some might think we are mad, we have successfully reseeded in March before, and we feel given the way weather patterns have changed, calendar farming should be replaced with making the most of when the weather allows. If all goes to plan, the cows will be grazing it around the first week of May.

This week, all the calves were weighed as well to be sure everyone is on target, so we are very happy with them. For those on the milk powder, they have transitioned very well, and I am extremely happy with them. They are all in great form and love playing and bouncing around the place.

The maiden heifers moved to a fresh paddock and are being strip-grazed again and they're doing a phenomenal job, getting a great residual.

The next task now is to do up a catalogue, as there are 25 of those high EBI heifers which will be sold in early April.