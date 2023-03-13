Cereal and pigs see most 'significant growth' in prices in a year

The CSO has on Monday released its latest figures on agricultural output and input prices.
Pigs saw one of the biggest price increases in January 2023 compared to the same month last year.

Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 11:03
Kathleen O'Sullivan

In January 2023, significant growth was seen for output prices including cereal and pigs compared to the same month last year.

Overall, agricultural output prices were up just over 24% in the 12 months to January 2023, while input prices rose by nearly 21% over the same period.

The most significant output price increases can be seen in cereal (47.5%), pigs (43.3%), milk (29.5%), and cattle (19.7%) over the last 12 months.

Input price increases were recorded in fertiliser (29%), feed (27.7%), and energy (24.1%) in January 2023 when compared with January 2022.

The annual terms of trade was up 3.1% when compared with January 2022.

Output down on a monthly basis

On a monthly basis, output prices decreased by 3.6% in January 2023 when compared with December 2022.

Meanwhile, input prices in January were down marginally - 0.1% - in comparison to the month before.

The monthly terms of trade decreased by 3.5% in January 2023 when compared with December 2022.

Commenting on the release, Donal Kelly, senior statistician in the agriculture division said that the most significant monthly changes in output prices were in the price of milk, which fell by 9.8%, while cattle prices were up by 5.2%. 

"Overall, the monthly input price sub-indices show little change, though there was a drop of 2% in fertiliser prices," Mr Kelly added.

Farming
Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

