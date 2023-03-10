Take extra steps to protect stock from extreme weather conditions, DAFM urges

There are greater threats to animal welfare at times of extreme cold like what is being experienced at present.
Livestock, including younger stock, can cope with low temperatures provided they have plenty of feed and shelter. 

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 14:08
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Farmers are being urged to take extra care of animals during this spell of cold weather.

The country has experienced low temperatures and heavy snowfall this week, with an ice warning issued by Met Éireann still in place until Saturday morning.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that while farmers and horse owners "take exceptional care of their stock all year around", however, there are greater threats to animal welfare at times of extreme cold like what is being experienced at present.

"It is important that owners take steps to protect stock from extreme weather conditions that may arise over the coming days," Mr McConalogue said. 

Plenty feed and shelter

The Department of Agriculture said that livestock, including younger stock, can cope with low temperatures provided they have plenty of feed and shelter. 

However, water supply can be a problem for both outwintered and housed livestock and horses during freezing conditions.

As a starting point, it is important that all animals have free access to water, the department said, and supplies of drinking water should be checked daily, and surface ice broken on troughs twice per day.

Additional steps include:

  • Regular inspection of animals, especially more vulnerable animals such as young lambs, other young animals, and sick or pregnant stock;
  • During very cold and wet weather, and depending on how much grass is available, additional forage, such as hay, should be provided for horses, ponies, and any other stock outside;
  • Avoid severe poaching of pasture, as poaching impacts on grass availability;
  • Ensure that stock has access to shelter, either natural shelter such as trees and hedgerows, or a man-made shelter;
  • If an equine rug is used for a horse, ensure the rug fits correctly and inspect regularly.

