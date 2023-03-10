Signpost: Tackling high cell counts early on as the cows get out to grass

Things have been going well on the farm this month. I have over 85% of the cows calved at this stage, and thankfully, all is going well so far.

The vet has yet to be called to either a cow or calf, and I have 17 replacement heifer calves, with an average EBI of €260, already on the ground.

Any cows left to calve are in-calf to beef sires. I dipped my toe in the water with sexed semen in 2022. I’m happy with the results, and I would be confident using more, if not all sexed semen this year, to breed my replacements.

The main benefits for me are to reduce the number of dairy bull calves and to ensure I get heifer calves from my best cows to maximise genetic gain in the herd.

I’ve sold two batches of calves so far: A mix of two to three-week-old Friesian bulls, Angus bulls and Angus heifers in my local mart in Skibbereen, and I’ve been happy with the prices so far.

The cold, hard but dry weather has made getting cows out to grass relatively easy and grass utilisation has been excellent.

The cows are out at grass day and night and are getting 5kg of 16% dairy ration from Drinagh Co-op and have access to maize bales while in for milking.

I pulled the maize bales out of the diet as I was going into heavy covers to ensure good graze-outs.

I plan to keep these for when the weather breaks in case I have to house the cows again. I am on target to get two-thirds of the farm grazed by St Patrick’s Day, but the cold weather has affected regrowth rates, and they are not where I’d like them to be.

I walked the farm on March 8, and the average farm cover was 863kg DM/ha. I will continue to walk the farm to ensure I won’t run out of grass, and I will start buffer feeding again if necessary.

My yearling heifers were turned out to grass on February 21 on silage ground; this is a bit earlier than normal, but with ground conditions so good, I felt it was foolish to keep them inside. After the first week outside, they cleaned up nicely and started to push on and thrive.

I completed my first milk recording on February 20, I normally aim to have my first recording done by the end of February or the start of March, but I went earlier as my bulk tank SCC was averaging 247,000.

This is extremely high for my herd, considering this time last year, my bulk tank SCC was averaging 74,000.

I strongly believe in having an early recording within 30 days of the first cow calving or at least within 60 days to check how the previous dry cow period went, and this year it worked wonders. When I got my results back, I had three cows with an SCC of over a million.

I had checked all the milking cows for mastitis and could not find symptoms of it or any clots in the milk or even the milk filter; if I hadn’t completed a milk recording, I wouldn’t have found the problem cows.

I treated the three cows and have kept a note to keep an eye on them going forward, and now my bulk tank SCC is averaging 99,000 - much better!

Keeping records of these issues is important for picking cows for culling as well as when picking cows for selective dry cow therapy, which neither of these cows got last year.

I am aiming to do my second milk recording at the end of March to keep on top of SCC.

Some paddocks didn’t get any fertiliser or slurry in February as there was a mixture of hilly, wetter, older pastures, and I didn’t think I’d get the full benefit of spreading fertiliser on them at the time. This ground will get a bag of protected urea per acre now.

I am following the cows with half a bag of protected urea per acre at the moment.

I will switch to spreading 18-6-12 on the paddocks that are low in P and K when the magic day comes and growth starts to take off, as there will be a demand for both P and K then.