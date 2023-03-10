Make vaccinating for Lepto your St Patrick's day tradition

In both the farmer's and farm vet’s calendars, St Patrick's day is always a milestone date to reach every spring.

It either signals to pass the halfway mark in calving or perhaps the beginning of lambing, but for us vets, it signifies that the end of spring madness is in sight.

It was always a fun challenge to work calls around the local St Patrick's day parade in order for the farmer’s children to enjoy the festivities along with their parents.

One year mid cow section, the farmer’s children improvised to make their own parade through the shed using their ride-on tractors, a dog-shaped leprechaun in tow, Irish dancing and all to the Riverdance theme tune.

As you can imagine, it was one of the most memorable sections I ever did.

St Patrick's day is traditionally associated with Lepto booster time in cows ahead of the breeding season. In recent years, Lepto vaccination has shifted to around the dry period to reduce the workload during spring, so many of you may have already been vaccinated. However, I am quite a traditionalist at heart, so we keep St. Patrick's day as a key date for vaccination on our farm.

We also vaccinate for BVD on the same day as we use vaccines that are licensed to be applied simultaneously in separate sites once the animal is over eight months of age.

All heifers getting the vaccine as part of their primary course need two injections under the skin four weeks apart.

Ideally, this would usually have been given around St Valentine's day, but it's not too late to start now. Always ask your vet’s advice on what the best option for a Lepto vaccine programme is on your own specific farm.

Leptospirosis is a bacteria that affects a multitude of species including ourselves so it is classed as a zoonotic disease.

It is most commonly spread via infected cow’s urine, so when you think of a typical dairy parlour “splashing” situation it wouldn’t be very difficult to infect farmers.

The most common species of Leptospirosis that affects cattle is L. Hardjo, which can be carried by sheep, recovered cows can remain shedder and can live in contaminated waterways.

A closed herd may not stop Leptospirosis from entering your farm due to these risk factors and also wildlife can carry other variants. The grazing period is the high-risk period of infection hence the importance of timing the vaccine.

Clinical Signs

Most of the time cows will show very few signs of infection and may go unnoticed in the daily routine.

Some individual cows can present with a sudden milk drop, high temperature, loss of appetite, Jaundice and exhibit jaundice. An atypical type of mastitis can also be present, where all four quarters are affected with what I only can only describe as colostrum consistency milk.

Typically, my experience of Leptospirosis in practice is mainly seen as infertility and abortion cases. Abortions can take place up to 12 weeks post-initial infection, so they can appear from nowhere, as the initial infection may have gone under the radar.

Abortion storms have been reported on naïve farms with a rate of up to 30% affected, which would be devasting to any herd.

Diagnosis

I remember a farm where I scanned 80 cows for pregnancy in early September, and they had an out-of-character 25% empty rate with no evidence of abortions.

Upon blood testing the empty cows in this herd for serology, a diagnosis of leptospirosis was confirmed.

Blood tests looking at antibody levels can be useful to rule out other causes of infertility, such as Neospora and IBR also. We have wonderful regional veterinary Laboratories across the country where farmers can send aborted material via their vet’s referral which is an invaluable resource to have on hand and allow answers to be reached quickly and efficiently.

It is important to submit the samples as fresh as reasonably possible to be able to isolate the pathogen in the lab.

For dairy farmers, trusty bulk milk screening is an invaluable source of information to have as it can be an early indicator of disease on the farm.

If a farm is vaccinating, remember that the leptospirosis reading will be positive due to the vaccine-induced antibody response, however, if you are not vaccinating it is a warning sign if the reading is positive.

We are lucky to have two very effective vaccines available to us in Ireland as the potential impact of this disease would be huge, not just for animal health but also for human health implications. This would encompass the term 'One Health', which is used to describe the crossover between animal and human health, a vital aspect of veterinary medicine.

Meanwhile, on the farm, calving has slowed down, which is nice to allow us to catch our breath a little.

You'll be happy to hear that 'Hyacinth', the little hypoxic calf, is doing well; she drinks as well as the others, but I feel she’s not eating as many concentrates. Considering she could barely stand a month ago, though I will take the little wins where I can.

I hope to make the Cork City parade on Friday, as it has been years since I could attend due to being on call.

Whether it's lambing or calving, I hope everyone takes a little time to enjoy the festivities and celebrate all the good things about being Irish and let's hope the sun shines.