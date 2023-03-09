Complementing grazed grass in the dairy herd

'Buffer feeding' as a term can often turn farmers off discussing it. However, this is simply the process of filling the feed gap between the energy requirements of a cow and the energy consumed by her from grazed grass alone.

If there is a deficit, then the feed you give her is a 'buffer' regardless of whether that is fed in the parlour, from a bale, out of a pit or through a mixer wagon.

Spring grazing has been going very well around the country and all going well the recent snow and cold spell have only been a blip in the excellent start to 2023.

Is buffer feeding needed?

So what does a dairy cow need in addition to grass? Well, that depends on a lot of factors. Obviously, it is cheaper and simpler to graze cows with little or no supplementation, but it’s also far less reliable to maintain intakes, milk production, milk solids, return on investment in genetic improvement and cow fertility. So, what is the answer to this annual question?

What is sensible for a 4,500-litre herd certainly is not realistic for one averaging 6,000 or 8,000 litres.

In recent times, this discussion has centred around the three new nitrates bands and those trying to stay in one band or another must consider the cow.

Interestingly, a herd in Band 3 will produce the same total milk volume as a herd in Band 1 with significantly less total organic nitrogen attributed to the farm - that should be some food for thought with the crazy prices being paid to rent land recently.

That sum factors in all cows and replacements required in both Bands and yields of 4,500 and 7,000 litres. 19% less organic Nitrogen and 19% less land required per million litres produced while remaining at 170kg organic N/ha.

At 220kg of Organic N/ha in a derogation with the same 4,500 and 7,000 litres the reduction in total organic N for the farm is 19% to produce a million litres and also requires 19% less land - that's 223 cows vs 143 cows! So big labour savings can also be achieved.

Meeting your herd's requirements

Different genetic capabilities require different nutrition management. If you underfeed a cow, then i can hardly be her fault when she has poor solids and doesn’t go back in calf.

Optimising grass intake in an Irish milk production system must be the number one priority once grazing is possible.

The grass DM intakes required at various milk yields and body tissue changes are significantly different between herds. When intake requirements are not met and are not being measured accurately, then the energy balance of the cow only becomes apparent when cows ‘go thin’ over a period of weeks rather than days, and the possibility of early corrective action has been lost.

What must be appreciated more is the requirement for buffer feeding strategies if high-yielding cows in band 3, in particular, are to be managed successfully at grass.

Obviously, at the upper end of intake requirements, where cows require in excess of 15-16kg DM per day, these figures are physically impossible on a consistent basis from grazing and supplementary feeding is essential .

Excessive body energy loss will delay the onset of oestrus and greatly reduce conception rates. Early introduction of a well-designed buffer feed will reduce live-weight loss at grass.

Potential of well-managed grazing swards

So, what is the potential of grass? At its best, grazed grass can be capable of supporting in the region of 25-26 litres/cow/day. Some would claim rather more, but it’s not common and requires excellent management and ideal weather conditions.

To support 25-26 litre production, intakes of approx. 110kg fresh grass per cow per day (17kg DM) @ 14/15% DM are needed.

In poor weather, the cows graze and eat less, intakes drop, often to 10/12kg dry matter per cow per day, which will support about 14/15 litres per cow.

However, this is not an exact science, indeed quite the opposite, as breed, stage of lactation, stage of gestation and many other factors will need to be considered.

Strategies around complementing grass

Buffer feeding is used to complement grass, to maintain intakes, milk production, body condition and fertility. The main difficulty is in judging how much buffer feed should be offered. Some guidelines can be offered depending on target milk production, grass quality and availability.

Some key points

Turnout to grass should be gradual, starting with three to four hours per day.

Continuing with winter ration but added 56g cal mag (28g magnesium per cow)

Followed by grazing all day, feeding less supplement, especially less protein.

At no point should any buffer/complementary feed reduce intakes of grazed grass. It should be designed to improve grazed grass digestion and animal performance.

For higher yield potential cows/herd then, depending on the level of production cows can be offered a fibrous buffer feed via a mixer wagon or straight alternative forage (4/6kg dry matter per cow per day) ideally before or after morning milking. Any complementary forage or mix should ideally be fed in the morning so that cows can return to pasture in the evening with a strong appetite to consume the highest dry matter and highest sugar content grass of the day.

Lack of dietary energy is the often the main cause of infertility

It is essential to meet the cow’s energy demands for both maintenance and production in early lactation. In some situations these demands are not met, to compensate the cow begins to milk off her back by mobilising her own energy reserves to make up the deficit.

It is the amount of energy that the cow pulls from her reserves that is the key to managing subsequent fertility rates in the herd.

We worry about the energy status of the herd, because as the cow breaks down its energy reserves at or around calving and in early lactation ketone production associated with fat breakdown in the body increases.

This increase in ketone production will depress luteinizing hormone (LH) pulse frequency, which in turn leads to poor or no follicular development and a delay in ovulation.

The earlier the timing of the first ovulation, the greater the number of oestrus cycles that will occur prior to breeding.

When most look closely at a herd's fertility later in the year, they often discover that the ones that are empty are the later calvers who had to work much harder in their own early lactation to get enough energy, when compared to early calvers in the herd.

March and April calvers are harder to get back in calf in time than January or February calvers.

Cows can tell us their energy status

The most reliable indicators of energy balance in the herd are overall dry matter intakes, milk protein percentage, milk lactose percentage and body condition score (BCS).

A herd with a steady milk protein of 3.3% or higher in early lactation is an indication that the energy status of that herd is pretty good. We can use the milk protein test to measure the energy status of the herd and the effectiveness of the ration offered.

In general, it is fair to say that if the milk protein percentage is falling the cows have been in a negative energy balance and the cows will lose weight as they begin to milk of their back. If the milk protein percentage is rising the cows are in positive energy balance and gaining weight.

It must be noted that the milk protein result is a reflection of the energy status and diet offered 7 to 10 days previously.

A rising milk protein even from a low base also indicates that the herd is in a positive energy status. Don’t get confused between milk protein and the protein content of the cow’s diet. As long as a diet is not severely deficient in protein then it will have little influence on the milk protein percentage. An extreme excess of dietary protein can result in using energy to excrete the surplus which has been shown to suppress milk protein in extreme cases. The excess dietary protein will also increase throughput of feed in the digestive system reducing nutrient absorption.

Intake and the influence it has on milk performance and fertility

It is well worth taking note of daily dry matter intakes while cows are fed indoors and as they transition to grass full-time. Aim to have up-to-date grass dry matters when measuring swards and constructing grazing budgets.

Current grassland management and measurement strategies are making intake measurements from pasture much more achievable. Any sudden drops in dry matter intakes associated with a change in feed quality or quantity offered along with weather condition issues must be acted on quickly.

Introduce diet changes slowly, this is particularly important when cows are turned out to grass as the sudden change in diet will cause digestive upsets that lead to reduced overall intakes.

Implement a good quality buffer feeding strategy with sufficient fibre to help reduce any potential digestive upsets. High dry matter intakes not only drive milk production but also reproduction, as it stimulates ovarian function and days to first ovulation.

Research from around the world has shown that there is a measured increase in milk production if cows calve down with a minimum body condition score of 3.25 on a scale of 1.0 to 5.0.

Herd fertility is reduced when more than 1.0 condition score is lost, or overall condition drops below 2.5 between calving down and breeding.