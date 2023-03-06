Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Apply fertiliser soon after paddocks are grazed in conjunction with slurry application, where ground allows.
- Start planning for silage-remember earlier cuts provide better quality and will reduce concentrate requirements next winter. May is not far away, and May silages are optimum for animal performance.
- Maize and beet planting will commence in the coming weeks to produce next winter's feeding. They really represent value this year, so plan well in advance by choosing fields, getting soil tests done and ordering appropriate varieties, etc.
- Check water troughs regularly (ideally, do a round of cleaning them out before the first grazing).
- Driving intake should be a priority to boost milk and fertility performance in fresh cows.
- Supply fresh cows with the best quality forage you have on the farm and balance with a sufficient volume of an appropriate concentrate.
- Introduce cows slowly to grass and increase allocations each day for a week before leaving them out between am and pm milking.
- Many herds are now out by day, make sure that you allocate ground based on finishing the first round in approximately the first week of April, or if growth remains slow, then you will need to push that date out more. Monitor this based on growth rates and demand, as you don't want to start the second round with too low a cover as you will be close to the breeding season by then.
-
- Cows now at grass with calves must be getting supplementary magnesium to prevent Tetany - this can either be through bucket licks or by adding to water.
- Watch recently turned-out calves to make sure they are drinking their mother.
- Feed cows extra energy after calving if still housed to get them back cycling; some protein may be needed also.
- Maiden heifers on grass should be offered a fertility mineral bucket to prepare them for the breeding season. Basic elements such as Phosphorous and Calcium are important for frame growth and saliva production/digestion.