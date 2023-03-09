Department examining potential supports for sheep farmers amid 'income crisis'

The Department of Agriculture said it is currently examining potential supports it can put in place for sheep farmers in light of recent challenges facing the sector.

Speaking on Thursday, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon said that budgets for 2023 have been set and changes to these would require "careful assessment, as well as diverting funds from previously agreed areas".

"We have a sheep sector in Ireland both lowland and upland that we can be proud of and the Government is determined to ensure there is a long-term and sustainable future for that sector," Mr Heydon said.

Income crisis

The "income crisis" the sector is facing, which has led to farmers holding protests in recent weeks, can only be alleviated by immediate direct supports from Government, the Irish Farmers' Association has said.

In 2022, gross margins on sheep farms decreased by 14%, with net margins dropping 81% to just €7 per ewe. This included the Sheep Welfare Scheme payment.

"Direct supports for sheep farmers must be increased to €30 per ewe to encourage generational renewal and ensure the economic viability of existing sheep farmers," IFA president Tim Cullinan said this week.

Market prices are a commercial matter between suppliers and buyers, Minister Heydon said in the Dáil on Thursday, and while the Government has no role in determining commodity prices in the sheep sector, he recognises the "pressure sheep farmers are under as a result of the downturn in the markets over recent months".

"My department provides significant support to the sector under the new Common Agricultural Policy strategic plan, both through the Sheep Improvement Scheme, and through the broad range of schemes in the CAP Strategic Plan," Mr Heydon said.

"The strategic plan provides almost €10bn in supports for farmers over the period to 2027. Sheep farmers are well placed to avail of several other schemes in addition to the Sheep Improvement Scheme, including the organics scheme and the agri-climate rural environment scheme for which we have secured places for all 46,000 farmers who applied."

Market access

Mr Heydon told the Dáil that "huge strides" have been made in continuing to gain more market access globally for sheepmeat.

"Last year, we gained access to the US market. I will be in Washington in May to look at progressing further how we build relationships with key customers across the sector," he said.

"We have important markets like China where we continue to do important work on increasing access. Markets are a key priority for us.

"We can talk about all the schemes we want but, ultimately, sheep farmers want to be paid a top price for their product, which they deserve and for which we continue to strive in the department," he added.