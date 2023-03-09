Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

Input costs jump as farmers pay €7.7bn in 2022

It is estimated that intermediate consumption costs for farmers grew by 26% to €7.7bn.
Fertiliser experienced the largest increase of all input costs, up 137%, and with volumes down by 16%, the costs to Irish farmers almost doubled in 2022.

Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 11:05
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The cost of fertiliser almost doubled in 2022 with farmers paying €1.2bn on the farm input, according to figures from the CSO. 

It is estimated that intermediate consumption costs for farmers grew by 26% to €7.7bn in 2022, a year that proved to be very challenging for farm enterprises. 

With volume up 2% and price increasing by 29%, the cost of feed rose to €2.4bn.

Fertiliser experienced the largest increase of all input costs, up 137%, and with volumes down by 16%, the costs to Irish farmers almost doubled in 2022.

The CSO estimates that the cost of energy and lubricants increased to €662m, around 45% higher than in 2021.

Outputs

According to the CSO's figures, the value of agricultural output at basic prices is estimated to have increased by 24% to €12.6bn in 2022.

With prices up by 45% and a minor increase in production volumes, the value of milk rose by 46% to €5bn.

The value of livestock grew 14% to €4.5bn in 2022. 

With stronger prices and a small contraction in output volumes, cattle accounted for the majority of this growth, contributing €3bn to the value of agricultural output.

Crop values rose by 13% to €2.4bn. With prices rising by 53% and volumes falling by 4%, cereal values increased by 49% to €649m.

Commenting on the CSO release which provides an estimate of the value of agricultural outputs, inputs and income for 2022, Mairead Griffin, statistician in the agriculture accounts and production section said that the agricultural operating surplus grew to €4.6bn in 2022, an increase of 25%.

