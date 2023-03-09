Target every farm building to have solar panels, Oireachtas committee recommends

Solar panels on the roof of every farm building in Ireland is the key recommendation of an Oireachtas committee in a report published today.

The recommendation has been made in the Oireachtas committee on agriculture, food and the marine’s report on solar energy and the agriculture industry.

The report says increased installation of solar panels would progress towards reaching the 2030 emissions reduction targets set out for the country to achieve.

In addition to recommending Government targets having solar panels on all appropriate farm buildings, the Department of Agriculture is urged to enter discussions with electricity companies and financial institutions on the potential for a scheme to cover all upfront costs of installing solar PV on farm buildings.

The cost would then be repaid either through low-interest loans or via a tariff on the excess electricity generated and sold to the national grid.

Area farmers can play positive role

Sinn Féin agriculture spokesperson Matt Carthy previously told the Irish Examiner the committee had been “very eager to look at opportunities where farmers can play a positive and proactive role in relation to climate action”.

There is an overall economy-wide 51% emissions reduction target set for 2030, with a sectoral ceiling of 25% for agriculture.

In the report, chair of the committee Jackie Cahill said that though the benefits of adopting renewable technologies on farms will largely be attributed to the energy sector in terms of sectoral accounting, “it is an area where farmers can play a positive role and have an important impact”.

In the report, the committee said it believes a “complex regulatory framework” has led to a “lack of transparency” in the levels of adoption.

The report recommends the department set up and coordinate a “cross-departmental one-stop-shop”, the activities of which would include adopting a solar energy target specific to the agricultural sector, and tell farmers of the opportunities to adopt solar.

The committee also recommends that the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage proceeds “as a matter of urgency regarding proposals to exempt solar panels on farm buildings from requiring planning permissions, with a view to enacting an exemption without delay”.

TAMS

The report also follows the recent announcement of ringfenced funding for solar panels on farms in the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme.

The committee said the on-farm investment supported by TAMS may currently only be used towards generating on-farm electricity, and said it is “concerned that such an approach” could be “unnecessarily discouraging the adoption of solar energy on-farm, and disincentivising the production of renewable energy”.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Mr Carthy who acted as rapporteur of the report said the ambition must be to ensure that every single farm has the capacity to generate solar energy, which will assist in reaching climate targets and improve farm incomes.

“But, presently, there are too many barriers in place at every stage of the process,” he added.