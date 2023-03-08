'Great successes to celebrate - but we must acknowledge the challenges' for women in ag

There are “great successes” for women in agriculture to celebrate, however, there are still great challenges which remain for rural women in Ireland, Cork South-West TD and new leader of the Social Democrats Holly Cairns has said.

Ms Cairns told the Irish Examiner that many of the same issues that mark International Women’s Day apply to women in agriculture as well.

While she commended the work being done by many in industry to level the playing field, such as the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group, there is still a long way to go.

“Female farmers make up around 16,000 of the 137,100 family farms in the country – that’s just 12% based on the 2016 census, and just 3.8% of farms are registered with the Department of Agriculture in joint female/male names,” Ms Cairns said.

“However, on the ground, we know that many more women are farming and playing vital roles on family farms.”

Holly Cairns TD in native broadleaf forestry on her family farm in West Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane

A “candid and honest conversation” is needed on this, she explained.

“There are many young women eager to take on family farms, but the reality is that very traditional and patriarchal views surround inheritance,” Ms Cairns said.

“This has been identified as a huge barrier for women accessing land and pursuing a career in agriculture.”

Ms Cairns grew up on “a small dairy farm run by my mother, Madeline, a single parent, so I knew no different”.

“It was always the norm for me that women farmed. I think we need more of this — the normalisation and valuing of women farming,” she added.

A need to increase women in farm politics

It will take the efforts of many combined to achieve gender equality in farming, and society.

Government and state bodies have their part to play, along with farmers themselves, and those who represent them in farm organisations.

Over in the northwest of Ireland, Kathleen Henry balances her various roles on a daily basis, some of those including Irish Farmers’ Association Sligo chair, drystock farmer, and mother.

She comes from a farming family and feels that “it’s a great way to grow up”, and her “little man”, eight-year-old son James, “is mad to go farming too, mad to go to the marts and all that”.

Ms Henry said her gender has never made her see herself as “being any different to just being a farm representative”, and has certainly never let it hold her back in her professional life.

Kathleen Henry on her family farm with her son, James. Picture: Karen Cox

“No matter whether you’re female or male, you’re out there to do the best you can on behalf of your fellow farmers. That’s the mindset, the attitude I have,” she told the Irish Examiner.

“I will go out there and argue my point, and it’s all to make sure that I can do the best for all the farmers in Sligo.

“At the end of the day, we’ve been democratically elected, and we try to go out and represent those people that elected us to the best of our abilities.”

She admits there can sometimes “be a juggle” in balancing her farming life with family life, a challenge many women face, “but I do it the best that I can, and that’s all you can do”.

Society as a whole will benefit from the increased representation of women in not only farm politics, but politics in general, Ms Henry said.

“Once you see women go out there and break those ceilings, hopefully, that will encourage more women into it,” she continued.

“It’s also important for women to be supportive of one another in any organisation.

“There’s a lot of very good women farmers out there, so why shouldn’t they be at the forefront of farming politics?”

Driving farm diversification

Women are often the entrepreneurs behind a lot of farm businesses, according to Irish Organic Association chief executive Gillian Westbrook, who said that she finds that “a lot of the smaller farms, ones maybe doing horticulture and eggs and things like that, are often run by women”.

Ms Westbrook has observed too that a lot of those farms “tend to be more profitable as well”.

Women often “focus a lot more on things like marketing and promotion of their product, and they tend to be very organised with the administrative side of the farm as well”.

“I find women very business-minded on food production; they’re often the ones that take the milk and make it into cheese, butter, yoghurt, and add value to products,” Ms Westbrook explained.

“It’s farm business, and I find women tend to be very, very strong on that; certainly in the organic sector, that would be very common.”

Gillian Westbrook, CEO of Irish Organic Association

There was a surge in applicants to the most recent opening of the Organic Farming Scheme, and Ms Westbrook said of many of the farms she deals with, “I find certainly the point of contact is initially a female”.

“I think times are changing, and if we’re going to be more inclusive, we have to recognise women’s role in agriculture, and more importantly, women’s role in feeding the world,” Ms Westbrook added.

“I feel they have a massive contribution to make, and if you’re going to have diversification, if you’re going to have entrepreneurship on-farm, you’re going to have more women coming in because they will be needed to make that happen.”

Education

The Food and the Agriculture Organisation of the UN has identified that worldwide, increasing women’s access to land, livestock, technology, and also education is among the steps that can boost their productivity in the sector and generate gains in terms of agricultural production, food security, economic growth, and social welfare.

Edna Curley, principal of Mountbellew Agricultural College, said that thankfully, the classroom is “changing for sure”, with an increased number of women and also international students now coming to study agriculture in Ireland.

“In terms of our degree programme offering, we are seeing many more women in our classrooms, approximately 35% of our first years,” Ms Curley said.

“On our Teagasc programmes, particularly our distance education programme, again we are seeing great interest from women [making up] approximately 30% of our most recently established group.”

Among students who are women, “there’s a lovely confidence we’re seeing, a great can-do attitude, a real willingness to get stuck in”, she said.

Many challenges for the sector lie ahead, but for young people, Ms Curley sees the future as being “extremely bright”, and there is “fantastic opportunity, and ... to go for it, drive on”.

She stressed that having a strong support network around you “makes the world of difference”.

“If I was going to say anything to a woman in agriculture, it would be to align yourself with positive people, surround yourself with good people and the right people, and then just go for it.”