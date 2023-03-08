International Women's Day: From wellies to make-up, the women who inspire me

This week has been one of reflection for me, a chance to sit with a cup of coffee in hand and think of how far I have come since I started dairy farming at the ripe old age of 35.

I was told at the time that I was "wasting my time", that I'd never be any good at it, I would have no business trying to calve a cow, that I should be at home keeping the house, having the dinner on the table for Pete and baking scones.

I'm so glad I ignored all that and I made it my business to prove these people wrong. Becoming a dairy farmer was one of the best decisions I have ever made; my passion for animals was always there, having worked with horses for over 20 years.

I was extremely lucky in having both my parents always pushing me to pursue my dreams, they always told me always listen to my gut, don’t ever let anyone drag me down and work twice as hard to prove the doubters wrong.

I was blessed again with Pete, he always helped and encouraged me when I started the farming journey, always pushed me when I would turn around and say I can't do it. I will forever be grateful to him for his patience and always believing in me, and constantly telling me that I was more than capable of doing anything I put my mind to. Believe me, he was like a broken record at times, as my confidence in myself was at an all-time low.

Fast forward eight years, and thankfully, things have all changed for the better. There are now so many more women working in the agricultural industry, and I for one, have proved my doubters wrong.

I know so many female farmers who, every single day, get on with the tasks at hand and support each other. I have three daughters and I do my best to inspire them, I push myself outside my comfort zone to prove to them that no matter what anyone says, being a woman doesn’t hold you back from what you want to achieve in your life.

My trip to Kenya is one example - I only agreed to do the auditions for that because the girls overheard us talking about it. Never in a million years did I think I would be heading off there to live with a Massai tribe.

How that trip changed me, Massai women are true warriors, they live in the harshest conditions and still get on every day and do what needs to be done with a smile on their faces. I am extremely proud of how far we have come on our farm as well, things have changed dramatically, hard work always pays off.

I no longer have people coming into the yard looking for “The Boss”, I'm finally recognized as a farmer in my own right, and everyone that we work with on the farm knows that we are a team.

I have been truly blessed and inspired by the amazing women I have met along my own journey over the last few years. There are so many inspirational women out there running their own business and knocking it out of the park every day.

Women running their own farms, managing farms, running farm safety workshops around the country in our national schools educating the next generation of farmers about the importance of safety on our farms, to setting up a women's workwear clothing business and a cattle tags company, and not forgetting my editor, Rachel, who believed in me that I could write a weekly column and gave me the confidence to put pen to paper.

With all of the above, I could write a full chapter on each and every one of them. They have worked extremely hard to get to where they are now and still, they always find the time to check in on me to see how things are going. I'm so proud to call each and every one of them a friend.

My non-farming friends also inspire me just as much. Onorina Jomir grew up in Moldova. Knowing my passion for cows, she told me over dinner one evening about her summers in the countryside with a family who had five cows.

She might laugh, but I often feel Onorina would have made a great farmer; her work ethic, attention to detail and down-to-earth attitude would have set her up for success.

Still, her passion was makeup, and now, at just 30, based in Paris, she is one of the most sought-after beauty stylists in Europe, with a team of women working for her.

Another inspirational friend is Gloria Villa, she has had her own bumps in the road along the journey of life. At the age of 30, she decided to change career, following her dream of becoming a photographer and moving to Paris.

A decade later, she is one of the very top photographers in Paris; her mission is simply for women to be themselves and to feel special, and then, with her artistic vision and a bit of magic behind the lens, she shows them are truly amazing they are.

I’ve been lucky enough to have a shoot with Gloria, and she truly made me feel like I was on top of the world, but it is her passion for life and work that truly inspires me.

I’m not sure the waiter at the café in Paris during my photoshoot saw me as a woman that milks 180 cows a day, ready to put on a calving glove on and check a cow whilst walking around covered in muck every day.

My wellies will ever define me, nor will a pretty dress, but I do hope that those that pass me by see a strong, confident woman with a huge work ethic and a passion for my job that has helped me achieve success.

In life, I have learned not to listen to those who wish to hold me back. I am getting far better at surrounding myself with so many who inspire me to be the very best I can be. With International Women's day upon us, let's all make a pact to lift each other up, inspire each other to achieve and show the next generation that you can be whatever you want in life.