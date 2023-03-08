GLAS payments to issue to over 36,000 farmers

36,500 farmers participating in the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environmental Scheme (GLAS) will receive over €22.1m in balancing payments.

The payments, which will begin issuing on Friday, March 10, come two months ahead of schedule, the Department of Agriculture said.

Payments will issue to 84% of GLAS participants.

The balancing payment represents the final 15% of the 2022 payment and completes the total payment for GLAS actions undertaken last year.

This is the final year of GLAS payments as the scheme ended on December 31, 2022.

Environmental achievements

"Meeting our scheme payment commitments to farmers is a key priority of mine," Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said.

"These payments are an important cashflow boost to farmers at this time of year and of course are a recognition of their contribution to the significant environmental achievements in GLAS."

These payments of just over €22m bring the total payments made to date under GLAS to €1.35bn.

"This investment will be surpassed in the incoming ACRES where I have secured €1.5bn for this flagship environmental scheme," Mr McConalogue added.

"I was delighted to have secured places for 46,000 farmers in ACRES and I look forward to seeing ACRES commence in the coming weeks."