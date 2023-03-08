Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

Over €22.1m in balancing payments will be paid. 
GLAS payments to issue to over 36,000 farmers

These payments of just over €22m bring the total payments made to date under GLAS to €1.35bn. 

Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 16:25
Kathleen O'Sullivan

36,500 farmers participating in the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environmental Scheme (GLAS) will receive over €22.1m in balancing payments.

The payments, which will begin issuing on Friday, March 10, come two months ahead of schedule, the Department of Agriculture said.

Payments will issue to 84% of GLAS participants.

The balancing payment represents the final 15% of the 2022 payment and completes the total payment for GLAS actions undertaken last year.

This is the final year of GLAS payments as the scheme ended on December 31, 2022.

Environmental achievements

"Meeting our scheme payment commitments to farmers is a key priority of mine," Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said.

"These payments are an important cashflow boost to farmers at this time of year and of course are a recognition of their contribution to the significant environmental achievements in GLAS." 

These payments of just over €22m bring the total payments made to date under GLAS to €1.35bn. 

"This investment will be surpassed in the incoming ACRES where I have secured €1.5bn for this flagship environmental scheme," Mr McConalogue added. 

"I was delighted to have secured places for 46,000 farmers in ACRES and I look forward to seeing ACRES commence in the coming weeks."

Limerick woman to become 39th Macra na Feirme president 

