Finishers urged to rebuff low prices

Farmers have been ured to examine their options as there are wide variations in prices between factories.

Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 13:44

Beef finishers have been urged to "shop around" for prices by both the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association and Irish Farmers' Association.

ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham said factories are actively looking for cattle, despite also attempting to pull prices.

"Factories must recognise that the costs associated with finishing cattle have gone through the roof, and my advice to each and every farmer is to stick to their guns and fight for a decent price."

Mr Graham said farmers also need to examine their options as there are wide variations in prices between factories.

“There is no better time to shop around than when the factories are anxious for cattle... The mart trade tells us that factories can pay more, so shop around and go with the best price you can get," he said.

IFA Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said factories are "losing their grip" on beef prices as tight supplies and strong market demand drives the trade on.

“Beef prices still have a journey to travel to reflect the production costs on farms over the winter months,” he said.

“Supplies are projected to tighten further over the coming weeks and months. With demand increasing, farmers should dig in and sell hard. Factories need the cattle, and they must reflect the realities of costs on our farms in higher beef prices."

Elaine Houlihan

Limerick woman to become 39th Macra na Feirme president 

