Glanbia to sell mozzarella plant for more than €160m

Glanbia plc has announced plans to sell Glanbia Cheese to its US partner Leprino Foods Company for more than €160m.

The two firms have signed a non-binding agreement for the transfer of the division, which is a leading mozzarella maker in Europe and includes Glanbia Cheese UK and Glanbia Cheese EU.

The deal also includes the possibility of additional contingent consideration of up to €25m over the next three years, dependent on business performance.

Glanbia Cheese has three manufacturing facilities – Llangefni in Wales, Magheralin in Northern Ireland and Portlaoise, Ireland. After completion, the existing team will continue to manage the business, led by chief executive Paul Vernon and his senior management team, without disrupting day-to-day operations.

Commenting, Leprino Foods chief executive and president Mike Durkin said: “Having successfully partnered with Glanbia since 2000, we are proud of the high-quality business that we have helped build.

"We look forward to working with Paul Vernon and the local team to ensure a seamless transition for our employees, customers and suppliers. We intend to take advantage of our combined expertise, knowledge and strengths to further enhance the business.

"We are committed to ongoing investments in the core capabilities and the talented people that set us apart from our competition. We thank Glanbia for their valued partnership and wish them continued success.”

Glanbia plc group managing director Siobhán Talbot explained the plc wanted to focus more on its "core better nutrition strategy" and to allocate further capital to its global growth businesses.

"Glanbia and Leprino Foods have enjoyed many years of successful partnership since our first Joint Venture was established," she said.

"As we have evolved our portfolio at Glanbia in recent years, we have become very focused on our nutrition strategy, serving consumer health and wellness categories through our brands and ingredient solutions business."

The deal is subject to the completion of due diligence and execution of definitive agreements, with the deal expected to in the first half of 2023.