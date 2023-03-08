Further threats of cuts to beef prices on the horizon

The threat to suppliers of cutting the prices for finished cattle continues to be voiced by the processors this week as a means of cooling the pressure for higher returns which they are strongly resisting.

For the third consecutive week, the word being spread around by the factory agents in their dealings with farmers is that the trade is on the verge of a further cut in prices for the prime beef animals.

Both steers and heifers are being quoted by some of the plants this week at five cents/kg less, but it is understood that very few animals are moving at the lower prices this week as the majority of suppliers continue to hold firm on the base they'll accept.

The continued refusal of finishers to accept less for steers and heifers is having a muting effect which has dulled any real reduction in the farmers' cheques to the minimum.

The processors want the cattle to supply their strong order books, but they are in a battle of resistance from farmers who are holding out and insisting that they require every cent/kg possible to balance their books.

The generally quoted base for steers is 515-520 cents/kg. Most of the steers appear to be moving at 520 cents/kg. There are a few reports of 525 cents/kg being achieved, but it is very difficult to get.

The price pattern is very similar for the heifers, which are being quoted on a base of 520-525 cents/kg, with most of the sales being made at 525 cents/kg and a few deals reported at 530 cents/kg.

The finishers of young bulls continue to score at the higher level of the price league. The R-grade young bulls are making 530-535 cents/kg. Of course, the throughput is low compared to the other categories.

There is no sign of any cloud in the sky over the cow prices. They are continuing very strong and matching the strength in demand.

The best of the R-grade cows are now making within 15 cents/kg of some of the steers, with the factories willing to pay up to 500 cents/kg for well-finished cows.

The processors justify the narrowing of the margin between cow beef and steer/heifer beef as the changing pattern in consumer purchasing and the near collapse in sales of the prime cuts.

The supply of cattle to the factories has steadied with the weekly kill on par with 2022, which was a particularly strong year. Last week's intake came to 38,110, which included 12,635 steers, 10,194 heifers, 7,604 cows and 2,5134 young bulls.

There were only slight variations in the categories compared to the same week last year. The steers were slightly higher, with heifers marginally lower and the cows showing a drop of 500 head when compared to 2022.