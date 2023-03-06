UK's NFU relaunches food security campaign

The UK's National Farmers' Union (NFU) has relaunched its food security campaign as supermarket shelves lay empty of salad items.

The shortages have also affected Ireland, however, have been more widespread in Britain.

More than 35,000 members of the public have backed the campaign. It calls for the government to establish a plan to ensure a secure and continuous supply of food for the UK.

The NFU said it was an opportunity to send a "clear message": "The public care about the food they eat and the farms who produce that food."

"British farmers have kept the nation fed throughout world wars, the financial crisis, and a global pandemic. Yet recent events have shown vulnerability in our supply chains and have put pressure on food production," a spokesperson said.

"The cost of energy, animal feed and tools to grow food today are at historic highs, putting more farms across the country at risk. There are already 7,000 fewer farming businesses in the UK today compared to before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have launched a campaign calling for fairness for British farmers and growers, galvanising public support behind the idea that our supermarket shelves should never be empty of any food that can be produced by farmers and growers in Britain."