Topics announced for 2023 Irish Pig Health Society Symposium

Delegates pictured at the 2022 Irish Pig Symposium

Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 14:57

Topics have been announced for the Irish Pig Health Society (IPHS) 2023 Symposium, which takes place at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise on Tuesday, April 18.

Themed ‘Quality over Quantity by maximising health and efficiency’, Research Scientist in sow lactation biology at the Sherbrooke Research and Development Centre of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Dr Chantal Farmer, will address increasing sow milk yield.

The IPHS Symposium is the country’s largest pig event and attracts a diverse group due to the array of keynote speakers and the presence of industry and pig farmers alike.

Stephen Hall, International Pig Data Analyst, will disseminate information on maximising sow longevity and gilt retention. Barry Caslin, Teagasc energy and rural development specialist, will bring into focus some viable energy options for pig producers.

This year’s panel discussion session will hear about practical experiences from progressive Irish pig producers who are maximising health and efficiency on farm.

Thomas Gallagher takes over proceedings of the event in his first year as IPHS President, having taken over from Carla Gomes. Thomas currently works for MSD Animal Health in the Integrated Livestock Business Unit.

Mr Gallagher said: “The IPHS Symposium is always deemed a very worthwhile day for the industry to come together from an education and networking point of view.

"Sharing of knowledge and challenges helps bolster the industry to ensure an innovative future for pig farming.” 

The symposium will commence at midday, with a hog roast lunch, followed by conference presentations and access to the exhibition hall.

Admission charge to the Symposium is €30 per person or €50 including a sit-down evening meal.

