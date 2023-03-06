Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Apply fertiliser soon after paddocks are grazed in conjunction with slurry application.

Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 06:28

Monday, March 6 - Sunday, March 12

All Stock

  • Apply fertiliser soon after paddocks are grazed in conjunction with slurry application.
  • Start planning for silage-remember earlier cuts provide better quality and will reduce concentrate requirements next winter.
  • Many continue to move towards liquid fertiliser as an option, as it is more accurate, faster acting, grows more grass per unit applied and is currently very cost-effective.
  • Check water troughs regularly (ideally, clean out before first grazing).

Dairy

  • Driving intake should be a priority to boost milk and fertility performance in fresh cows.
  • Supply fresh cows with the best quality forage you have on the farm and balance with a sufficient volume of an appropriate concentrate.
  • Introduce cows slowly to grass and increase allocations each day for a week before leaving them out between am and pm milking.
  • Many herds are now out by day; make sure that you allocate ground based on finishing the 1st round in approximately the first week of April. Monitor this based on growth rates, as you don t want to start the second round with too low a cover as you will be close to the breeding season by then.

Sucklers

  • Cows now at grass with calves must be getting supplementary Magnesium to prevent Tetany - bucket licks or add to water.
  • Watch calves turned-out recently to make sure they are drinking their mother.
  • Where creep is being fed outside, ensure birds are not soiling the feed.
  • Feed cows extra energy after calving if still housed to get them back cycling; some protein may also be needed.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

Farming
