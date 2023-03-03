Brian Reidy: Decisions with advanced stock? 7 tips to finish more efficiently

There are plenty of cattle in sheds that are close to finishing after winter feeding. Most are now looking at the price of cattle in both the mart and the factories.

The prices being paid for advanced cattle in the marts are very attractive at present and have given beef producers a lift after a very tough couple of years.

At the same time, factory prices have continued to creep up too. Cattle supplies seem to be tight for factory buyers at the moment. So what is the best thing to do?

If cattle are to realise optimum profits, they must now be finished properly or moved on to specialised finishing units. Which you do must be weighed up carefully from an economic point of view, based on additional costs to get cattle finished, the price at slaughter and what they would make in the mart right now.

As well of these, the volume and quality of feeds and forages available on-farm, along with the cost of balancing them correctly to achieve a finish on the stock, must also all be considered.

How close to finish are your cattle?

Many cattle intended for finishing this winter are now entering the final stages of finishing, where the profit margins are determined.

Getting a good final finish on your cattle will decide your grade and pricing. This will depend on when they were housed last autumn, what weight they were then, and the feeding programme they have been on since.

Growth patterns

The natural growth cycle of any animal is to develop the skeletal system first, then increase muscle content, and then finally, lay down fat cover.

Once the frame is developed, the amount of weight gain the animal achieves is determined by their sex, breed and genetic potential. Other key factors which influence animal performance are health, environment, feed quality and feed availability.

It is crucial that the final finishing of an animal does not commence until the animal has been grown properly. It is very costly to start finishing cattle that are not ready to be pushed and are likely to have a growth spurt during this feeding, resulting in a delayed slaughter, or a poor payment for an out-of-spec carcass.

Influencing carcase quality with feeding

Increasing the daily weight gain in the final weeks and months of finish will increase the confirmation of the animal and the lean meat yield of the carcase.

Sufficient fat cover also has a significant influence on the final conformation score and requires good energy content in the final stages as it takes four times the energy to lay down a kilo of fat than it does a kilo of muscle.

What is the right diet for the final push?

When setting up a diet to achieve target weights, ensure the total diet has a high energy density and appropriate protein for the genetics being fed.

These specifications are both breed and sex-dependent. Ensure that the ration contains sufficient fibre to maintain rumen function and that there is clean fresh feed in front of the animals for 22 to 23 hours per day.

Ideally, fresh feed should be provided every day to encourage intakes.

Forage quality matters

Any grass silages used to finish cattle need to be of good quality as poor quality forages really offer nothing to animal performance apart from providing a source of fibre.

However, a good quality forage can play a major role in reducing overall finishing costs. Ad-lib feeding of concentrates may be a more economical option for finishers if only poor silages are available.

Poor silages slow down thrive, and result in cattle finishing slower and very inefficiently. Good quality maize silage, whole crop cereals and beet provide excellent forage energy sources for finishers in conjunction with a balanced concentrate.

Apart from the final finish for cattle this spring, it is worth planning crops and feeds for next winter as they will be planted over the coming weeks or in the case of first-cut silage, harvested in the next few months.

Ration quality for the finishing diet

Purchase rations based on their energy content, discuss the ingredient order and then consider the protein requirement of the animals being fed and the forages to be balanced.

Many finishers may introduce straight maize meal to their current concentrate as a means of achieving the final cover on cattle.

Water quality and access

Water is such an essential element to get right when you push up dry feeding for finishers. It should be clean and in plentiful supply.

Finishing shed environment

It may be obvious, but do your cattle have enough space in the shed to achieve optimum performance when higher feed levels are supplied.

They may have fitted fine on the day they were put in, but they have grown a lot since then.

The best way to assess this is to watch and see if they can they all lie down and can they get to their feed without having to walk all over their pen mates. Make sure ventilation is adequate also.