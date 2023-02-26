Could racing prize money do more to encourage breeders? 

The mighty ‘Cheltenham Roar’ will be heard again next Tuesday to signal the start of another four-day National Hunt racing festival in England.

It will be an outing of obligation for thousands of racegoers from Ireland, as well as from Britain and further afield.

They will all battle with the bookies as they try to pick the winners of the 28 races, including 14 Grade 1 events.

But the festival will also provide a shop window for breeders, owners, exhibitors, handlers, riders, feed suppliers and many others with an inherited interest in horses.

Adding to the interest will be the ongoing rivalry between Ireland and Britain for the Prestbury Cup, awarded each year to the trainer that wins the most races.

Part of the magic at Cheltenham is always the prospect of a horse from a small stable in rural Ireland “taking on the boys” as the elite owners and trainers are sometimes known.

The joy of winning against the odds and sharing that success with parishes and villages back home has its roots in the post-war years when horses trained by Vincent O’Brien dominated the festival.

Independent Tipperary TD Michael Lowry put it all in context in the Dail last November, when he said the tradition of horse racing and greyhound racing is ingrained in the Irish psyche.

“As an industry, horse racing has generated billions for the Irish economy. My home county of Tipperary is steeped in the tradition of the industry. Horses and everything related to horses are of fundamental importance to our local economy,” he said.

The thoroughbred sector has an estimated annual impact of €1.84bn on the economy and employs 29,000 people directly and indirectly, while sport horse disciplines generate almost €1bn and support 14,000 jobs.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said support provided by public funds through investment in the industry has enabled Ireland to develop a world-class reputation for excellence in horse racing and breeding.

“We are the third biggest producer of thoroughbred foals in the world, and estimates place Ireland only behind the United States as the biggest seller of bloodstock by public auction globally,” he said.

Prize money

Successive Governments have acknowledged the importance of this industry and have supported it through legislation and policy initiatives.

Budget 2023, announced last September, includes a €72.8m allocation to Horse Racing Ireland and €5.2m to Horse Sport Ireland, the governing body for equestrian sport.

Deputy Paul Murphy told the Dail, however, that some 70% (over €40m) of the allocation to racing goes to prize money.

“One can look at the various races and who is winning. The prize money is concentrated among a small number of people who are already very wealthy,” he said.

HRI’s budget for 2023 sees a targeted increase of €1.7m to prize money levels to reach €68.6m (+2.5%) in total, while maintaining 390 racing fixtures, providing opportunities to horses at all levels.

Chief executive Suzanne Eade said prize money is a key enabler in building and maintaining the number of quality horses in training in Ireland. Some 70% of horses competing receive some prize money.

However, the prize fund distribution in racing has been questioned in the Oireachtas and at other fora in recent years.

Jason Morris, HRI director of racing and strategic projects, told the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, that, in general terms, out of some 4,900 owners, 3,600 won prize money.

“While the top trainers, owners and jockeys will earn more, it is spread among a large portion of those participating in the sport,” he said.

Irish Farmers Association Horse Project Team Chair Richard Kennedy recently described breeders as the lifeblood of the racing and sport horse sectors, but said they need support and encouragement like never before.

He called on Minister McConalogue to insist that HRI and HSI set aside at least 10% of the funds he allocates to them for breeders’ prize money.

“It would help them to stay in business and maintain their bloodlines,” he said, noting there are thoroughbred and sport horse breeders in every parish.

Mr Kennedy said if an Irish-bred horse wins at a high level abroad, the breeder should be eligible for a prize.

This prize could be funded from unallocated funds due to Irish races or classes being won by foreign-bred horses.

“Awards, trophies and acknowledgements are important for breeders, but prize money would help them survive and keep doing what they are doing,” he said, describing them as the genuine grassroots of the sector.

Inclusion in TAMS

The equine industry has also been included in the new Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme.

The decision followed a campaign by the IFA Horse Project Team and calls by Deputy Michael Lowry and others.