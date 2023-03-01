BEAM: Farmers caught out by associated herds 

The fallout from the BEAM scheme continues, with one farmer having been found to increase bovine livestock manure nitrogen by 60%, rather than the 5% reduction required to qualify for the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) payment.

Over 33,000 farmers took part in BEAM in 2019, and about €78 million in payments were issued to them. However, 11,589 farmers were subsequently found not to have satisfied the scheme's conditions, and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) proceeded to claw back a total of €18.6m from them.

Some cases have emerged of farmers who satisfied the terms and conditions for their BEAM application herd number, but who lost out because of bovine nitrates figures for associated herd numbers.

The scheme, which was funded by €50m of EU money, was intended to compensate beef farmers for low prices in 2019. In applying, participants agreed to destock sufficient to reduce the production of bovine livestock manure nitrogen on their holding by 5% in either the original reduction period (July 2020 to July 2021) or the deferred reduction period (the 2021 calendar year), when compared with the period of July 2018 to July 2019.

Letters issued in April 2021 to all BEAM participants identified as having associated herd numbers, reminding them of their obligations under the scheme, but this did not prevent problems.

For example, one Co Kerry farmer appeared to have met the 5% reduction requirement in respect of the application herd number, while the bovine nitrates in a second, associated herd number increased by 65%.

The figures for all associated herd numbers were assessed in calculating whether the participant had met the 5% reduction BEAM requirement. Taken together, the overall effect was that the holding recorded an increase of 60%, so the farmer lost out on payment.

These details emerged in a Dáil reply by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, who pointed out the farmer was informed that they had met all the conditions of the scheme in August 2021.

The particular scheme conditions the farmer fell foul of was the definition of a holding as “All the production units managed by a farmer during 2018 and subsequent years and situated within the territory of the Republic of Ireland.”

In another case, a Cork farmer appeared to have made the necessary adjustments to meet the 5% reduction requirement for the application herd number, but the bovine nitrates for a second associated herd number increased by some 300%. The overall effect was that the farmer's "holding" increased by over 20%.

These details were in a Dáil reply by Minister McConalogue to Cork North-West Fine Gael TD Michael Creed, who had pointed out that the farmer delivered the required 5% reduction in organic nitrogen for the appropriate herd number.

About 22,000 participants met all their BEAM commitments and successfully exited the scheme with payment.