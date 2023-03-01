Irish breeding pig numbers fall to lowest since '88

The number of breeding pigs in the country has fallen to its lowest level since 1988, with just 127,500 recorded in the CSO's livestock survey as the pig farmers faced their toughest year in a generation, with some exiting the sector.

Year-on-year, the numbers of breeding pigs and non-breeding pigs dropped by 12.6% and 8%, respectively, with the largest drop in the non-breeding pigs less than 20kg category (down by 63,800).

The total number of pigs fell by 8.4% compared to December 2021, to 1.57 million, its lowest level since 2016.

The Irish pigmeat supply is estimated to have fallen by 4%, to 317,000 tonnes during 2022, a year of huge losses for producers due to feed prices soaring. Pig prices rose gradually, and there was significant extra state support to the sector in 2022, but it was not enough to prevent the average unit of 600 sows from accumulating estimated annual financial losses of €522,228.

In 2022, feed costs rose from €300 to €480 per tonne. According to Teagasc, the average unit of 600 sows was still losing about €25,344 per month early this year.

If the pig price goes to 225c/kg of deadweight, and the feed cost falls under 155c/kg of deadweight, a return to moderate profitability is hoped for in 2023.

However, the significant 2022 fall in European production could leave the market short of supply, which would lift prices. Breeding herds fell even more in other countries than in Ireland, especially in Poland and the UK, down 18% in both, and down 9% in Germany and Denmark. The reduction of pig herds will lead to a predicted 3% decline in EU pig production in 2023. In January, the Irish pig processing throughput was 5% lower year-on-year.

Ongoing African Swine Fever risks could also reduce supply, while a weak euro against the dollar will support exports out of the EU. However, the Chinese market, where pig prices are down 51% compared to 2020, remains the biggest source of the volatility which has affected European pig producers more than ever in recent years.

Exporters are anxiously watching for a recovery in market demand in China, but this could take up to six months, with pork demand still weak, as many continue to avoid restaurants even after the relaxation of the country's Covid policies.

At a recent Irish Farmers' Association national pig meeting, Michael McKeown from Teagasc warned that the pig sector internationally has experienced increased volatility in the last 10 years, and the Irish pig industry needs tools to address this volatility, if the sector is to continue to grow and be financially sustainable.

The sector supports more than 8,000 jobs, and exports nearly 300,000 tonnes of pigmeat per year, worth 932m. It makes an estimated €1.5bn annual contribution to the economy.