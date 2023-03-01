Peatland degradation seen as a big problem in west of Ireland

Soil health will become increasingly important for farmers in the EU, where 61.5% of soils are unhealthy, according to official data.

New EU laws target healthy soils by 2050, with concrete actions towards this target in place by 2030.

Irish farmers will face some restrictions. According to the EU, Ireland's worst soil problems are excessive nitrogen and peatland degradation. There is also some trouble here with excess phosphorus in soils, and "sealing" of soils by urban development.

According to the EU Soil Observatory, soil damage is worst in areas such as Belgium, the Netherlands, the east coast of England, and northern Italy. Soils are least affected in much of Sweden and Finland.

However, across most of Europe, including Ireland, a potential threat to soil biological functions is seen. This means that organisms living in soils, from worms to fungi and bacteria, are under threat from habitat fragmentation, land use change, soil pollution, or soil sealing.

Soil is described at EU level as "the glue that binds the different strategies of the Green Deal", which is the package of initiatives to put the EU on the path to climate neutrality by 2050.

The EU says soils are being degraded by unsustainable land use, growing population pressure, changes in consumption patterns, and extreme weather events.

Target

A recent proposal by the European Commission set a target of 75% of EU soils healthy for food, people, nature, and climate, by 2030.

The EU Soil Observatory (EUSO) plays an important role in providing soil knowledge and data. This data includes a recently published map indicating where unhealthy soils may be located in the EU and the UK, based on scientific evidence.

The map indicates nitrogen excess in Ireland, much of England and Wales, western France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, north Germany, central Poland, and north Italy.

Nitrogen is a major source of soil pollution, with consequences also for air, water quality and public health, and greenhouse gas emissions. Where a nitrogen surplus exceeds 50 kg per hectare per year, the environmental impacts can be significant.

Peatland degradation is seen as a big problem in the west of Ireland, northern Germany, the Baltic states, and some areas of Sweden. These unique ecosystems of organic soils store significant amounts of carbon, covering 59 million hectares across Europe. However, it is estimated that 50% of European peatland is degraded, mainly by drainage for agriculture and peat extraction.

There is some excess phosphorus in Ireland. but the countries worst affected are Belgium, the Netherlands, northern France, and Denmark.

When phosphorus inputs to soils from fertilisers or manure exceed crop demands, the accumulation causes environmental pollution through eutrophication which damages water quality, and causes biodiversity decline and public health risk.

'Sealing'

Irreversible and major loss of soil is caused by covering it ("sealing") with an impermeable material, such as buildings, constructions, or roads. It is one of the main causes of soil degradation in the EU, occurring in urban areas in every country.

Phosphorus deficiency is a problem in southern Europe, and the Baltic states, wherever availability in soils may be lower than crop needs.

Low soil organic carbon (SOC) is a soil problem in much of continental Europe, but less so in Ireland or the UK, thanks to their proliferation of grassland (EUSO data sets the peak SOC target as land kept under continuous grassland for 40 years without ploughing).

Susceptibility to compaction is a minor problem in Ireland, it is worst in the Baltic states, England, Belgium, the Netherlands. Soils are porous and, as such, can be subject to compaction caused typically by heavy machinery or high livestock densities.

Salinisation is a problem in Spain, Portugal, and much of the more coastal Mediterranean region. It occurs when the concentration of salts in soils increase, typically due to use of poor quality irrigation water with excessive salt content, or over-irrigation (leading to a rising groundwater table). This is more likely in hot climates with low rainfall, where water evaporates more easily, leaving salts behind.

Soil erosion

Soil erosion by water is minor in Ireland.

Soil erosion by wind is a threat for numerous arable lands in the EU, especially in windy and dry areas. Some of the worst effects are seen on the east coast of the UK, and in Denmark.

There is very little harvest erosion in Ireland, but it is a problem in some of the EU, especially when handling crops such as sugar beet and potatoes. The same applies to tillage erosion in cultivated fields where tillage operations result in a downhill movement of soil.

Excess copper in soils is worst in areas such as the French Riviera and northern Italy (due in some extent to fungicides used in vineyards). Copper concentration in soil depends on complex interactions between climate, parent materials, soil properties, and external inputs from agriculture or industrial processes. Excess copper can create a risk to human health and environmental well-being.