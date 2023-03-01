88% of agri wrap recycled in 2022

Irish farmers recycled plastic from the equivalent of 18m silage bales in 2022, and in doing so achieved a remarkable 88% recycling rate.

The vast majority of the plastic was collected at the 200 'bring centres' that the Irish Farm Films Producers’ Group (IFFPG) held throughout the summer at locations such as livestock marts, co-ops and agri-merchants.

As almost half of the plastic collected was processed at domestic recycling facilities, this also represented a boost to the circular economy in Ireland.

The group stated that a total of 37,000 tonnes of silage wrap and silage pit covers were recycled in 2022, which it claimed represented an 88% recycling rate.

It's a record level of recycling, with 40% more used farm films being recycled now compared to five years ago.

The group said it can be attributed to a growing farm market (since the abolition of milk quota), as well as ever-increasing numbers of farmers engaging in recycling.

Farm plastics recycling in Ireland is coordinated by IFFPG, which is the national farm plastics compliance scheme.

IFFPG, which is a not-for-profit body, has recycled over 440,000 tonnes of farm plastics waste since its establishment in 1998. The scheme is funded by the industry and farmers and approved by the Minister for the Environment.

Farmers are charged around €35 to recycle the balewrap from 250 bales.

Commenting, Minister of State Ossian Smyth said: “Since its establishment nearly 25 years ago, IFFPG has worked with producers and the farming community across Ireland to create good farm practices around the collection and recycling of agricultural plastics.

"Extended producer responsibility schemes, like IFFPG, have a key role to play in Ireland’s transition to a Circular Economy- protecting and restoring our environment through sustainable resource use.”

In 2022, almost half of all collected material was used for further processing into a range of new plastic products, such as refuse sacks, garden furniture and piping, while fertiliser bags were recycled into fence posts for sale back to Irish farmers.