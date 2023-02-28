No joy for Irish lamb finishers as prices stall

There is continuing frustration for lamb producers this week as prices remain at an "unsustainable" level for the survival of the sector.

The trade has been struggling over recent weeks following the reduction in prices around a month ago, which suppliers to the factories have failed in their pressure to recover from the processors.

The anger of the producers is now being vented on both the processors and the government as farmers struggle to keep the business afloat under the combined pressures of the higher costs of production and lower prices.

The factory quotes this week are ranging 480-490 cents/kg, with most of the factories offering at the lower end of the range.

However, suppliers are reporting that they are getting 600-605 cents/kg by putting some pressure on the factories where supplies are in demand.

Following on the IFA protest at Roscommon a few weeks ago, the ICSA members targeted the Dail on Tuesday calling for some government support for the sector.

The trade was steady at Kilkenny Mart on Monday, where there were 500 head on offer and the tops of the butcher's hoggets sold for up to €99 over.

There was a top call of €153 for a lot of 15 butcher's hoggets averaging 54kg. A pen of 16 at 58kg sold for €153, while a pen of 14 weighing 50kg sold for €148, and 14 weighing 51kg made €146 and a lot of 15 weighing 53kg sold for €144.

There was little difference in price for the best of the factory-type hoggets, which sold for up to €94 over.