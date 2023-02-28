No joy for Irish lamb finishers as prices stall

There is continuing frustration for lamb producers this week.
No joy for Irish lamb finishers as prices stall

There is continuing frustration for lamb producers this week.

Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 19:06
Martin Ryan

There is continuing frustration for lamb producers this week as prices remain at an "unsustainable" level for the survival of the sector.

The trade has been struggling over recent weeks following the reduction in prices around a month ago, which suppliers to the factories have failed in their pressure to recover from the processors.

The anger of the producers is now being vented on both the processors and the government as farmers struggle to keep the business afloat under the combined pressures of the higher costs of production and lower prices.

The factory quotes this week are ranging 480-490 cents/kg, with most of the factories offering at the lower end of the range.

However, suppliers are reporting that they are getting 600-605 cents/kg by putting some pressure on the factories where supplies are in demand.

Following on the IFA protest at Roscommon a few weeks ago, the ICSA members targeted the Dail on Tuesday calling for some government support for the sector.

The trade was steady at Kilkenny Mart on Monday, where there were 500 head on offer and the tops of the butcher's hoggets sold for up to €99 over.

There was a top call of €153 for a lot of 15 butcher's hoggets averaging 54kg. A pen of 16 at 58kg sold for €153, while a pen of 14 weighing 50kg sold for €148, and 14 weighing 51kg made €146 and a lot of 15 weighing 53kg sold for €144.

There was little difference in price for the best of the factory-type hoggets, which sold for up to €94 over.

More in this section

Sheep farmers protest outside Leinster House demanding financial assistance from Government Sheep farmers protest outside Leinster House demanding financial assistance from Government
Tillage farmers 'being blown out' of land rental market Tillage farmers 'being blown out' of land rental market
A flock of sheep Farmers push minister on urgent support for sheep sector
#Farming - Beef and Sheep
<p>Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that he is "acutely aware of the financial and emotional pain" associated with a TB breakdown. </p>

Increased funding agreed for TB compensation along with pre-movement test payment

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
IE Logo
Farming Calendar

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd