Tug o' war over beef prices enters stalemate

The beef finishers of steers and heifers are facing a hard struggle to get more than the quoted base prices from the processors for supplies this week.

There has been a gradual tightening of their grip on the upward movement in the prices for both categories by the factories over the past three weeks.

Since early February, the return to suppliers has slipped by up to 15 cents/kg, shaving over €50/head of the cheque to the suppliers.

Suppliers are angry that the prices are 'frozen' this week on the quoted base of 520 cents/kg for steers and 525 cents/kg for heifers. Getting more is being described as akin to "climbing Mount Everest", such is the grip of the factories against paying higher.

After a strong start to 2023, and the opening of the Chinese market for Irish beef in the early days of the New Year, finishers were feeling optimistic about the trade trend for the months to come.

That optimism has been dented. Instead, producers have turned to accusing the processors of engaging in a concerted campaign to dull confidence in prices going forward.

"It is very obvious to everyone that the prices which are being paid for the heavy finished beef animals at the mart sales are well above what the factories are quoting to suppliers, so the question has to be asked as to who is buying these animals and where are they going - there is a mismatch somewhere along the line", was one analysis being posed this week.

"It is shown that most of the finished animals being sold in the marts are slaughtered within a few days of purchase, and if they are being paid for at the same price as suppliers to the factories are being offered, someone is losing a lot of money," the source added.

While the processors defend their action on the basis of "export market returns", the producers claim there is no basis for the reduction to Irish suppliers, but the factory agents hold that the price being paid to Irish suppliers is substantially ahead of the EU average.

The young bulls' prices have gone 5-10 cents/kg over the same grade steer, while the cow prices continue strong at up to 500 cents/kg for the tops of the R grade cows, which range from 490 cents/kg.

The factories' weekly intake is currently on par with last year, which was very strong relative to prior years.

Last week, the pattern continued with 38,403 head being supplied, which was within 300 head of the corresponding week in 2023.

The categories show that 12,582 steers, 10,505 heifers, 7,950 cows and 2,566 young bulls were supplied.