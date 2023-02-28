Increased funding agreed for TB compensation along with pre-movement test payment

The TB forum has reached agreement on renewed TB compensation schemes and funding arrangements.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has commended the forum, and said that he is "acutely aware of the financial and emotional pain" associated with a TB breakdown.

"I am pleased to announce that the financial working group has reached agreement on changes to TB compensation schemes and the funding of these schemes under the TB programme, as well as support as a transitional measure towards the implementation of Animal Health Law requirements for 2023."

He added: "Farmers, veterinarians, scientists, my department, and all other stakeholders continue to have vital roles to play. The journey ahead is challenging, but collaboration like this makes it possible to travel this journey successfully together."

Funding agreed

Speaking after the 16th meeting of the TB forum, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association livestock chair Des Morrison welcomed the agreement that has been reached on a suite of increases in farmer compensation arising from a breakout of TB on their farm, along with a payment for pre-movement testing.

Mr Morrison said the package covers "long-awaited and overdue" increases to income supplement, hardship, and depopulation grants with all supplements increased by over 25% for dairy cows and from 18% to 25% for suckler animals.

These new supplements will be backdated to February 1 for those restricted with TB, the ICMSA said.

"It’s obviously fairly well known that since February 1, new procedures are in place for TB testing of particular animals on Irish farms," Mr Morrison said.

"These new rules are due to EU regulations regarding bovine TB, which require that certain animals moving farm-to-farm or through marts must be tested within a certain timeframe.

"A pre or post-movement test will be required on cows of all ages and males over the age of 36 months that are moving farm-to-farm or through a mart if the herd of origin has not been TB tested in the last six months."

Animals that require a test in the 30 days after movement will be restricted immediately in the herd into which they have moved. This herd has 30 days to carry out a test on these animals.

If after 30 days the animals have not been tested, the herd that received them will be restricted, though the sale of calves under six weeks of age and the purchase-in of animals will be permitted.

If after another 60 days - that is 90 days since the original movement - the animals have still not been tested, then the whole herd will be scheduled for a TB test.

If the moved-in animals are at any point slaughtered, the restriction will be lifted, except where the herd has been listed for a full test, Mr Morrison explained.

Pre-movement test

There will also now be a payment from the Department of Agriculture to all breeding herds who wish to avail of at least one pre-movement test in 2023 to sell animals that may fall under new regulations.

The department said that to support farmers, as a transitional measure towards the implementation of Animal Health Law requirements for 2023, in addition to previously published arrangements in relation to the introduction of Animal Health Law on February 1, a once-off contribution of up to a maximum of €70 will be provided to breeding herds in 2023 who need to carry out required necessary additional testing on cows of any age or males over 36 months moved from one breeding herd to another breeding herd.

"This payment will be made to farmers and will cover the call-out fee for a veterinary practitioner and up to four cows," the ICMSA's Mr Morrison said.

"This payment for one pre-movement test effectively allows a farmer to adjust the date of their annual TB test to align with their optimal time of selling animals.

"There may be some additional costs on farms in 2024 in the form of an increased levy on milk and slaughter of animals, but these increases are expected to be minimal due to changes in the rules surrounding the purchase in of replacement cows for restricted herds.

"There will also be a 'brake' or review of such issues on an ongoing basis within remit of the TB forum."

However, the ICMSA is calling urgently on the department to publish a clear document to outline all the changes to the TB programme in the last number of years so that farmers are aware of their requirements and the updating of financial arrangements.