Paula Hynes: New homes for our newborn calves

Calving has most definitely zoomed past the halfway mark this week - I reckon the ladies passed a memo around and told each other that we weren't busy enough, so they cranked it up another notch.

Thankfully, returning customers for calves is somewhat easing the workload and making space for the rest of the new arrivals. The Simmental bull calves, aka Billy, Chocolate, Gingernut and Bob all went off to their new home in West Cork this week. All four bull calves were by Leeherd Jake (SI5292).

It gives me a great sense of pride and achievement when we have returning customers, and more importantly, it gives me confidence in the way we are rearing our calves.

I much prefer selling calves directly from the farm and building that relationship with a customer, as it's always nice to check up on how the calves are performing for them.

Lulu also left this week; if you remember, she was the first calf born this year, and it worked out really well as when her buddies left, she was on her own as other calves were a bit too young to go in with her yet.

She has gone off to a local suckler farm. Unfortunately, one of their good cows lost her calf, and Lulu has taken up the very important job of being her foster calf.

As you can imagine, Lulu was more than happy to oblige and both have settled in very well together. I was so thrilled when the video came through of both together, happy and settled, it's little things like that, that make the hard work and long hours worth it.

The Longhorn calves, who are all by Pointer Evening All, are new to us this year, and they haven't disappointed; easy calving, short gestation, and they are spritely, vibrant calves.

They are all presold to the Buitelaar Group as part of a scheme. We will receive €250 for bulls and €200 for heifers, providing they weigh 55kg and are in good health and achieve good growth rates.

The Longhorn is one of England's oldest breeds and is less reliant on imported grains than other breeds. They fatten easily on poor ground which has led them to be hardy and thrifty breed of efficient feed converters, so they fit in really well with the increasingly popular sustainable farming systems, such as regenerative grazing.

The added bonus for us is the assurance of a fixed price and a guaranteed market for the calves and quick hassle-free collection.

The older heifer calves have all now moved into their new accommodation and have all transitioned onto milk powder.

We are always trying to tweak and improve the way we rear calves; I find there is always room for improvement, and this year we have made some changes.

The first is that all calves born on the farm receive 30mls of Precision Microbes for 30 days, which is a liquid probiotic that provides live bacteria to stabilise the calves' gut.

We had a few issues of nutritional scour in the heifer calves last year and it was recommended to us to quickly solved the problem, so for that reason, we decided to feed it to all calves this year to give them the best start possible.

I got the liquid applicator fitted onto the urban calf feeder to make this handier for us.

We also changed our milk powder to one with a higher percentage of fat than we normally used, so this powder is 19% Fat and 25% Protein.

It is a blend of skim and whey to mimic the digestion of whole milk, and contains Cylactin to promote gut health and enhanced immunity with optimum immunoglobulins to mimic the immunity benefits of transition milk.

It has been a really easy transition, and the calves are very happy on it, so we are looking forward to seeing how it goes.

Our heifer calves have all been weighed at birth, and the plan is to double their birth weight pre-weaning.

They are also offered Calfage from two days old; it’s a fibre source; we have been using this for quite a number of years now and find the calves get stuck in right away, it smells that good you would nearly try it yourself.

After another day or two, we introduce a muesli mix from our local co-op, we mix the two, and the calves can't get enough of it. One of Georgie's jobs after school is to top up all the feeders, we do it three times a day to make sure it's always fresh.

The maiden heifers have been out grazing the last few weeks as well.

We reseeded a paddock at the back end of last year, and it was never grazed; we took advantage of the fine weather to get them out early and strip-grazed them through it, and they did a great job grazing it out with no damage done.

The plan is to sell 25 high-EBI heifers towards mid-March. This February must have been one of the driest on record, lets hope March doesn’t disappoint now.

