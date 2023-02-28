Tillage farmers 'being blown out' of land rental market

"If this problem is not addressed, there is a risk the tillage area will contract substantially after two years of growth."
Tillage farmers 'being blown out' of land rental market

IFA grain chair Kieran McEvoy said that tillage farmers are "being blown out" of the land rental market.

Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 11:41
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The tillage sector is "suffering collateral damage" as a result of dairy farmers trying to comply with the new nitrates measures, the Irish Farmers' Association has said.

Dairy farmers have sought to secure extra land in order to avoid breaching the new nitrogen excretion limits that have been introduced.

IFA grain chair Kieran McEvoy said that tillage farmers are "being blown out" of the land rental market, "with prices of €500 per acre now commonly reported in south Leinster and Munster". 

"These prices are totally unsustainable for tillage farmers in 2023," Mr McEvoy said. 

"The tillage sector is heavily dependent on rented and leased land. 

"Estimates put the area between 30% to 40% of the total sown."

Part of the solution

The tillage sector needs to be recognised as part of the solution to any nitrates action, Mr McEvoy stressed. 

"In the majority of cases, tillage farms are the perfect home for slurry from dairy herds, and exporting nutrients in the form of slurry must be part of the solution," he said.

"We are calling on the Minister for Agriculture to urgently sit down and meet with the IFA grain committee to discuss a way forward for the tillage sector out of these current challenges. 

"If this problem is not addressed, there is a risk the tillage area will contract substantially after two years of growth. 

"Regaining this area will be very difficult."

Continuing price growth

The report on land prices published by IPAV, the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers has found continuing price growth both for purchasing and leasing during 2022.

Some areas are now achieving as much as €25,000 an acre, while others are as low as €7,000. 

Prices are now averaging €12,231 an acre, up from €8,750 when the report began in 2016.

Land leasing, which has experienced unprecedented demand, has seen prices rise to as much as €500 an acre in some areas during 2022.

Tom Crosse of GVM Auctioneers in Limerick said he saw a significant increase in the supply of land coming to the market in the area in 2022. 

He believes a strong start to 2022 encouraged some landowners to go to market earlier than planned. Similar to the year before, "demand was very strong, especially from dairy farmers looking to consolidate their enterprises and comply with herd size and nitrate requirements". 

He said he has seen prices increase by as much as 20%. 

In excess of €20,000 per acre was achieved in a number of large tillage land sales. 

Meanwhile, Eamon O'Flaherty of Sherry FitzGerald Brady O'Flaherty in Kildare said that where he is based in North Kildare, due to its proximity to Dublin, he continues to see a real shortage of lands coming to market. 

Due to the continued lack of supply he is also seeing an appetite from farmers in the area to purchase additional acreage, driven by the well-documented nitrate rules and herd size requirements.

Read More

Kieran Coughlan: Nine ways dairy farmers can face up to new nitrates rules

More in this section

Aerial view of farm building with photovoltaic solar panels mounted on rooftop for producing clean ecological electricity. Produ Closing date for first TAMS 3 tranche 'of concern'
Sheep and rams in the mountains of Connemara, IRL Farmers called on to hold back lambs from factories with protest planned for Dublin
Pig farmers 'breathing a small sigh of relief' following price increase Pig farmers 'breathing a small sigh of relief' following price increase
#Farming - Dairy#Farming - Tillage
<p>The INHFA has highlighted the significant challenges facing the sheep sector, including the fall in lamb prices coupled with an increase in feed costs and other expenses.</p>

Farmers push minister on urgent support for sheep sector

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
IE Logo
Farming Calendar

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd