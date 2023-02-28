Tillage farmers 'being blown out' of land rental market

The tillage sector is "suffering collateral damage" as a result of dairy farmers trying to comply with the new nitrates measures, the Irish Farmers' Association has said.

Dairy farmers have sought to secure extra land in order to avoid breaching the new nitrogen excretion limits that have been introduced.

IFA grain chair Kieran McEvoy said that tillage farmers are "being blown out" of the land rental market, "with prices of €500 per acre now commonly reported in south Leinster and Munster".

"These prices are totally unsustainable for tillage farmers in 2023," Mr McEvoy said.

"The tillage sector is heavily dependent on rented and leased land.

"Estimates put the area between 30% to 40% of the total sown."

Part of the solution

The tillage sector needs to be recognised as part of the solution to any nitrates action, Mr McEvoy stressed.

"In the majority of cases, tillage farms are the perfect home for slurry from dairy herds, and exporting nutrients in the form of slurry must be part of the solution," he said.

"We are calling on the Minister for Agriculture to urgently sit down and meet with the IFA grain committee to discuss a way forward for the tillage sector out of these current challenges.

"If this problem is not addressed, there is a risk the tillage area will contract substantially after two years of growth.

"Regaining this area will be very difficult."

Continuing price growth

The report on land prices published by IPAV, the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers has found continuing price growth both for purchasing and leasing during 2022.

Some areas are now achieving as much as €25,000 an acre, while others are as low as €7,000.

Prices are now averaging €12,231 an acre, up from €8,750 when the report began in 2016.

Land leasing, which has experienced unprecedented demand, has seen prices rise to as much as €500 an acre in some areas during 2022.

Tom Crosse of GVM Auctioneers in Limerick said he saw a significant increase in the supply of land coming to the market in the area in 2022.

He believes a strong start to 2022 encouraged some landowners to go to market earlier than planned. Similar to the year before, "demand was very strong, especially from dairy farmers looking to consolidate their enterprises and comply with herd size and nitrate requirements".

He said he has seen prices increase by as much as 20%.

In excess of €20,000 per acre was achieved in a number of large tillage land sales.

Meanwhile, Eamon O'Flaherty of Sherry FitzGerald Brady O'Flaherty in Kildare said that where he is based in North Kildare, due to its proximity to Dublin, he continues to see a real shortage of lands coming to market.

Due to the continued lack of supply he is also seeing an appetite from farmers in the area to purchase additional acreage, driven by the well-documented nitrate rules and herd size requirements.